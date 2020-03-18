Sonos' Older Products Won't Work On Its New OS

Coronavirus Has Claimed The Bunnings Sausage

How To Sanitise Your Phone To Help Protect Against Coronavirus

Clone Wars' Next Arc Sends Ahsoka Tano Into The Star Wars Underworld

Ahsoka Tano is still on a mission, Jedi or otherwise. (Image: Lucasfilm)

The first arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ final season focused on a story of clones and perpetual conflict. But now, the series is getting to perhaps something we’ve all been waiting for: catching up with a certain former Togruta Jedi.

Yes, it’s finally time to reunite with our beloved Ahsoka Tano, as a new trailer for the show’s next story arc teases what came next for her in the immediate moments after she heartbreakingly said goodbye to Anakin on the steps of the Jedi Temple—leaving the order that had cruelly abandoned her in a time of crisis.

“Gone With a Trace”, the next episode of Clone Wars, sees Ahsoka head into the lower levels of Coruscant to refind herself and who she wants to be in a post-Padawan world. Apparently it means hooking up with two sisters, Trace and Rafa, for some suitably seedy Corsuscanti underworld action. It’s one of several concepts we’ve known for a long time would be on the table as part of unfinished plans for Clone Wars, but now it’s being brought to life for this one last season.

Will Ahsoka be able to balance her desire to do what’s right while keeping her status as a former Jedi secret? We’ll find out later this week, when “Gone With a Trace” hits Disney+ on March 19.

Trending Stories Right Now

anthropology early-humans ice-age mammoths science woolly-mammoths

Scientists Discover Ice Age Structure Made From Bones Of 60 Mammoths

An unusually large structure from the last ice age built from the bones of dozens of woolly mammoths has been uncovered in Russia. Dating back some 25,000 years, it’s the oldest known structure of its kind—but its purpose isn’t entirely clear.
jalopnik nissan-skyline nissan-skyline-gt-r nissan-skyline-sedan skyline skyline-gt-r

Here's Why You Should Care More About Four Door Nissan Skylines

One of the most recent mechanic memes that made me chuckle went like this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles