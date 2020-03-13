Telstra Is Knocking $120 Off Most Phone Plans

If you're shopping around for a new plan, Telstra has cut the price of almost all its postpaid offerings.

Big T is offering this deal for the first 12 months of most of its phone plans, which adds up to $120 in saved dollarydoos. Noice.

The only plan it isn't included in the special is the entry-level 15GB offering, which has an RRP of $50 a month.

But you still get a few to choose from.

This deal brings Telstra's 60GB plan down to $50 per month for example, or its 100GB plan down to $70 per month.

Alternatively, if you're hanging for a 150GB of data a month, the $90 a month plan will now only cost you $80.

Here's what the SIM-only plans look like:

And if you need a new phone, this deal also applies to devices. Again, the discount doesn't apply to the $50 plan.

Here are a few of the most popular phones available on Telstra plans:

It's worth remembering that all of these plans are contract-free, so you can always leave after the offer expires at the end of 12-months. This offer is available until March 30, 2020.

