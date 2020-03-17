Coronavirus Has Claimed The Bunnings Sausage

Image: Getty

Flight cancellations are one thing, but now the pinnacle of Australian weekend culture has been hit by coronavirus. The noble Bunnings Sausage Sizzle will be suspended from March 18.

"Having listened closely to community groups, we’ve learned of the challenges many groups are facing finding volunteers and even supplies to sell given some of the reported challenges being faced by other retailers," said Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider in a statement.

According to news.com.au Bunnings will help community groups who had sausage sizzles booked by donating $500 gift cards to them. This reportedly comes to a total of $1.2 million across various groups acrous Australia and New Zealand. It's currently unclear which stores these gifts cards are for.

"We absolutely understand the important role these sausage sizzles play for thousands of local community groups and charities and that finding alternative fundraising opportunities at short notice isn’t easy," said Schneider.

According to Bunnings, there are plans to bring it back as soon as it is safe to do so.

"There’s no doubt that our decision will disappoint some people in the community and we can’t wait to bring this much-loved community program back."

If any Australians weren't taking coronavirus seriously before, perhaps they will now in the wake of this cancellation. RIP, Bunnings sausage.

