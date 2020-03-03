Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

BMW Exec Makes A Great Case For An Electric Pickup Truck They Will Never Build

Photo: BMW

BMW has toyed with the idea of a pickup truck (or a ute) plenty of times in the past, but in the latest frustrating tease for a Bimmer with a bed, the head of product management for BMW M claimed an electric truck would be easy to build.

That exec is Daniel Schmidt, who was interviewed by Australia’s Motoring magazine:

“First we decide what’s the right concept for us, and so far we are not at all in pick-up trucks, for example,” the auto executive told carsales.

“But if you would think from the other way around, like where can I put as much battery cells in with a certain freedom of height, then a pick-up truck would be a good concept for electromobility, for sure.”

Schmidt is basically just saying electric vehicles require a lot of room for the batteries, and pickup trucks—some of the largest vehicles on the road—make great candidates for electric vehicles because it’s easier to fit huge volumes of energy storage. With BEVs, the more battery you can fit, there’s potential for a better performance tradeoff despite the additional weight.

But Schmidt continued:

Schmidt said the EV pick-up concept has genuine potential, but implied that BMW M prefers a challenge, observing that simpler development pathways are not among the primary criteria to achieving the green light.

“Because you have the wheelbase, the length of the car, freedom below the body, you can cool it easily, but we will not decide for a body type just because it’s easier.

But this probably is just an executive providing an example of the benefits of EVs. And it’s an Australian interview—of course they’re concerned about trucks and utes.

All of this would be very exciting if I believed that there was even the slightest chance in a million years of BMW letting its M division engineer an electric pickup truck. They’ve just made a great case for it, if they want to take on Rivian, the Tesla Cybertruck, Workhorse, or the other EV startups giving Americans the tantalising tall trucks with torque.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles