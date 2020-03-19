Baby Yoda Joins The Mandalorian In The Latest Jaw-Dropping Reveal From Hot Toys

How Much Apple's New iPad Pro Costs In Australia

Baby and new daddy, courtesy of Hot Toys. (Photo: Hot Toys)

By now, if you’re releasing a Baby Yoda toy, it better be the best. We’ve already seen plushes and Funkos and life-size replicas. More are coming too. This latest one rises to that challenges, though, because he comes with a friend. His name is the Mandalorian. And he’s got all the bells and whistles.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Hot Toys to reveals its versions of “The Child,” and while the quarter and full-scale versions are still TBD, the sixth-scale has been revealed alongside an upgrade of the first version of the Mandalorian that was announced back in October. That one had his original armour, but this one has the updated, all-beskar armour (acquired after he captured the Child) along with the Child himself. The detail is exquisite and the two make an adorable pair. Here are some photos.

Photo: All Images, Hot Toys

Check out all this images of the 6th scale Mandalorian and Child.

(If you go to the Hot Toys site you can see more photos of Mando himself, but we’re all about da baby.)

There’s also a deluxe version of the pair, which is basically the same thing with a few added extras, such as the camtono of beskar and the hover pram. You can get a look at those in these images.

Here’s what you get with the deluxe preorder of the Mandalorian with Child. (Photo: Hot Toys)

And, again, Hot Toys is expected to reveal the quarter scale and full-scale versions of “The Child” and maybe even a sixth-scale on its own, in case you already ordered the first Mandalorian and just want to give him a friend. When and if that happens, we’ll let you know.

If you’d like to pre-order, Sideshow is the place to go. The deluxe edition is $US313 ($541).

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

