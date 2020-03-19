The Most Expensive New iPad Pro Costs Over $3,700 In Australia

Australia Closes Its Borders To Most Non-Residents

How Much Apple's New iPad Pro Costs In Australia

Are You Ludacris?

Photo: All Photos Credit Acura

That is, have you ever owned an Acura Legend? Ludacris is famous for still owning his, a testament to the classic 1990s sporty luxury sedan/coupe combo, complete with V6 power and a manual transmission. But I wonder, is the car actually all that great to drive and to own?

Certainly nostalgia is a big part of why Luda would keep the Legend around, but I like to think the Legend is still a very good car. If you ordered the right version (the Type II coupe would be my ideal) you could get these with a six-speed manual and 230 horsepower from its 3.2-litre V6, mounted front-to-back.

Was it a rear-wheel-drive car like the longitudinal engine layout suggested? Nope! Front-drive, but that’s not as bad as your average internet commenter would have you believe. I used to own a similar 1990s V6, manual Japanese luxury car (a five-speed ES300) and its no-powersliding problem is nothing a little rallycross can’t fix.

They weren’t the lightest cars, at around 3,500 or 3,600 pounds depending on how you ordered them, but I don’t doubt they were quick.

What I wonder is how they struck the balance between feeling sporty and feeling comfortable. Where did these cars fall between the luxury/sporty dichotomy? Did you ever own one? Was it as durable and reliable as you expected? Let us know, and post a picture and tell us your mileage, too!

Trending Stories Right Now

comedy coronavirus covid-19 edgar-wright io9 nick-frost sars-cov-2 shaun-of-the-dead simon-pegg

Shaun Of The Dead Gets A Coronavirus Update Thanks To Simon Pegg And Nick Frost

...Right. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are the latest celebrities to take to social media with a clever coronavirus-themed video, but theirs has way more going on than most of the others.
atlassian au coronavirus

All Of Atlassian's Cloud Products Are Now Free

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Atlassian is now offering Jira and its other cloud-based software for free to help people work and learn from home.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles