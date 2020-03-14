Apple Closes All Stores Worldwide Until March 28, Except For China

Image: Apple NYC

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that all of the company's retail stores outside of China will close until March 28 due to coronavirus. This includes Australia.

In a statement released over the weekend, Cook explained what Apple's next moves are in the face of coronavirus, or COVID-19, for both its staff, stores and customers.

"...the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers," said Cook in a statement on the Apple website.

Cook confirmed that all Apple retail stores outside of China would close until March 27. For Australians that will be March 28. Apple's online stores will remain open during this period.

Apple is moving to flexible and working-from-home arrangements for most of its workers, though some staff will still be required on site at its offices. Compensation will also be provided for hourly workers.

"All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures," said Cook.

This news comes after Apple initially announced store closures in Spain on Saturday. It also re-opened all of its stores in greater China on the same day.

You can read the full statement from Tim Cook below.

