Apple Announces Faster MacBook Air With Double The Storage

Image: Apple

Not one to let the coronavirus outbreak hold them back, Apple has announced a new MacBook Air available for order from March 19.

Apple's announced a number of new products in light of cancelling its rumoured March 31 event and among the releases are two new options for the MacBook Air. The 13-inch models will now come with a minimum of 256GB storage and Apple also alleges they're up to two-times as fast as their predecessors.

Specs

Naturally, if you're looking to buy the latest MacBook Air, you'll want to know what you're getting under the hood. Display-wise, both models come with a 13-inch Retina display, which Apple says offers four million pixels and millions of colours. They're both set to come with Intel's Iris Plus Graphics.

In terms of processors, the lighter model comes with an Intel dual-core i3 processor while the more expensive offering comes with an Intel i5 quad-core.

Storage-wise, the entry level gives you 256GB while the upgraded model offers 512GB. If that's not enough — which it often isn't for file hoarders — you'll be able to install up to 2TB SSD on the models.

Both offerings come in three colours — space grey, gold and silver — and with touch ID, two Thunderbolt ports and Magic Keyboard.

Magic Keyboard, which was introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is a redesigned scissor keyboard, which limits the key travel to one millimetre.

Between the two models, as the specs list below shows, the only major differences are to do with storage capacity, whether you want a dual or quad-core processor and i3 or i5. Everything else appears to be the same thing.

Retina display with True Tone

1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor / 1.1GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

8GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory

256GB or 512GB of SSD storage

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Release date and price

The lighter MacBook Air will be on sale in Australia for $1,599 but if you need that processor and storage upgrade, the decked-out option is being sold for $1,999.

If you're a university student, you'll be able to grab them for $1,439 and $1,839, respectively.

With all Apple stores outside of mainland China closing down until March 28, the new MacBooks are only available for online ordering for the time being. That opens from March 19 but when they will be available in stores is not yet known.