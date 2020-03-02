Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

A M.A.S.K. Movie Is Still Happening, And It Has A New Writer

MASK! (Image: DIC)

M.A.S.K., the Kenner toyline about transforming war vehicles helmed by pilots in rejected sets of Destiny armour, has been on the rocky path to a film adaptation for a long time. Last we heard, it was still happening. But that was in 2018, and a lot can change in that time. But this is, apparently, not one of them—M.A.S.K is still on, and has a new writer attached.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Bremner, the scribe who co-write Bad Boys For Life, is now on tap to write a new take on M.A.S.K. for Hasbro and Paramount, who seem determined to find a way to turn this obscure toy line into a hit. Accompanying Bremner is still director F. Gary Grey of The Fate of the Furious and the much-less-of-a-good-time Men in Black International, who has been attached to the film since way back in 2018.

In case you don’t know (and how couldn’t you?!) M.A.S.K. stands for Mobile Armoured Strike Kommandos, and its heroes face off perpetually against the terrorist (?) network Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem—V.E.N.O.M. Yep, definitely made in the same era as GI Joe.

No word yet on when the film will be produced or released. But if you’re interested in Bremner’s writing chops, he’s also working on National Treasure 3.

Trending Stories Right Now

a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles