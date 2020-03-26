15 Unique Board Games And RPGs For Families That Aren't Monopoly Or Trivial Pursuit

The Never-Ending Death Of Smart Home Gadgets

Lego Just Resurrected One Of Its Best Pirate Sets Of All Time

A Classic Pair Of Apple-Branded Sneakers Just Sold For Almost $10,000

Photo: Heritage Auctions

Every few years rumours will pop-up about a supposed smart shoe Apple is working on, and as far-fetched as they might seem, the company did dabble in sportswear in the early ‘90s, including a pair of Apple-branded sneakers on which collectors are still happy to spend obscene amounts of money at auction.

Heritage Auctions, the same auction house that recently handled the bidding and eventual sale of an extremely rare Nintendo Play Station prototype, put these size nine-and-a-half sneakers, featuring the classic Apple rainbow logo embroidered on the side, on the block as part of a collection of “Urban Art” pieces. The shoes, which were created exclusively for Apple employees in the early ‘90s, were pre-worn and featured some minor wear and tear, but were otherwise in excellent condition and after 20 bids eventually sold for $US9,687 ($16,375).

Photo: Heritage Auctions

This isn’t the first time a pair of these rare corporate promotional items have gone up for auction. Back in 2017, a pair in immaculate condition, which were claimed to be one of two never-worn prototype pairs created by Adidas, hit the auction block with a starting price of $US15,000 ($25,357). They were expected to ignite a bidding war between Apple fanatics and sneaker collectors and sell for as much as $US36,000 ($60,856), but no bids were actually placed once the auction started, and the Heritage Auctions website still lists the pair as being “Not Sold.”

Why this pair, in far worse condition than those prototypes, managed to fetch almost $US10,000 ($16,905) at auction just three years later isn’t known, but collectors probably saw an opportunity to grab an extremely rare piece of Apple schwag for a good price as initial bids started much lower than $US15,000 ($25,357) this time.

Trending Stories Right Now

bicentennial-man daybreakers dead-calm event-horizon in-the-mouth-of-madness io9 isaac-asimov john-carpenter jurassic-park jurassic-park-3 memoirs-of-an-invisible-man merlin omen-iii-the-final-conflict possession rick-and-morty sam-neill snow-white-a-tale-of-terror the-omen thor-ragnarok watch-it-nerds

A Tribute To Sam Neill's 13 Most Memorable Sci-Fi, Fantasy, And Horror Roles

Sam Neill doesn’t have a new movie out—Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t due until 2021—and it’s not his birthday or anything. We just really appreciate him (and his upbeat, animal-filled social media presence). We think you probably do, too, and now is as good a time as any to watch (or rewatch) some of his best films and television shows.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles