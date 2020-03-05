5 Ways Tech Will Impact The Health Space In The 2020s

Innovation in the healthcare sector has been fairly consistent across the 21st century, and 2020 itself is shaping up to be no different. In fact, we could see some of the biggest advances we've ever seen in the space.

This article is sponsored by SHIFT Hearing.

Whether it's the accessibility of healthcare, medicines and devices, or the power that greater access to data provides, the benefits to humanity will likely be enormous. Here are six things to look out for.

Accessibility

Patients will have greater access to healthcare and medical devices thanks to things like telehealth and more efficient online platforms.

As patients become more like customers, healthcare professionals will need to offer more to keep them happy. More convenient access to care, extended opening hours and online booking systems are some examples of how changes are already happening across the industry.

Easier access to medical treatments and hardware will also shape patient and industry behaviour, as well as provide a path for underserviced demographics such as the housebound or rurally located. Australian hearing solution provider SHIFT Hearing, for example, helps patients take care of their hearing needs at home by offering affordable, "self-fit" hearing aids online with remote troubleshooting. These devices are home-delivered and set up by the user via a mobile app.

This kind of accessibility via tech will likely emerge across other products, as well.

SHIFT hearing aids and charging case.

Wearables

More than 80% of people are ok with using wearable tech, which is already making an impact on the healthcare industry.

Plenty of smartwatches already monitor not only things like steps taken but also vital information like heart rhythm. Some can even alert emergency services if it detects that you've had a fall and are not responding.

With a plethora of specific health tech already available, from ECG monitors to blood pressure sensors, the sector is likely to surge in 2020, and could even influence the decisions made by insurers and healthcare providers moving forward.

Mobile Health

By the end of 2019, there were roughly 45,000 mobile health (or mHealth) apps available for download. While plenty of these may function as simple health trackers, others have the potential to be lifesaving.

Mobile health also extends to virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa, which will soon be able to store and relay blood sugar measurements collected by monitoring devices, as well as connect with doctors' offices and even schedule appointments on a patent's behalf or order prescriptions from pharmacies.

Innovative applications of mHealth are already seen here in Australia. For example, SHIFT hearing aids pair with a mobile app to give patients full control of the setup and fine-tuning process. With this, a function usually controlled by the clinician takes patients around 10 minutes to complete at home. Bluetooth streaming connectivity is also controlled in-app, letting users connect their hearing aids to services like Spotify for music or their phone for calls.

3D printing

3D printing in medicine has come leaps and bounds over the last five years, with hopes that organic 3D printing will eventually become a viable replacement for traditional organ transplants, which generally attract lengthy waiting lists. Recently, scientists in Brazil were able to print functional human "mini-livers," which will certainly pave the path towards full-sized variants.

Outside of organs, 3D printing provides a cost-effective way to develop tools and medical devices, as well as things like prosthetic limbs for patients. It also has applications for surgeons, allowing them to replicate the organs of a patient to better prepare for surgical procedures.

A 3D model of a patient's prostate. Image: McAlpine Research Group.

Robotics

While surgical assistants like da Vinci Systems are already assisting surgeons in the operating theatre, we're still a little way off robots carrying out medical procedures on their own. Outside of more complex tasks, robotic presence will continue to increase in a healthcare setting and beyond.

Some examples of this include medical transportation, robots that can assist people with rehabilitation, robots that can sanitise and disinfect spaces, and more.

The convergence of tech and health care continues to improve lives every day.