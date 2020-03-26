2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Owners Could Get Trapped Inside Thanks To New Worker At Factory

Photo: Lamborghini

Some of you are going to read this post today for entertainment. But, possibly, up to 26 of you may eventually be reading this because you’re trapped in your 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. So here’s why you’ll never (?) get out.

The 2020 SVJ and SVJ Roadster have been recalled because there’s potential for the occupants to be trapped inside by the mechanism in the door, according to a recall posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website:

Over time the internal door handle mechanism may fail and the door cannot be unlocked from the inside, posing an entrapment risk. This failure could lead to the inability to operate the handles from inside the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency. The outside handles operation is guaranteed by a different component and its functionality is not affected. Therefore, it is still possible to open the doors normally from the outside.

The recall impacts just 26 cars. In a letter to NHTSA, Lamborghini says that the issue stems from a new employee not installing the interior door handle assembly properly, claiming that “a non properly trained new operator may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the internal door handles.”

Obviously, particularly in the event of an emergency, this is bad. Unless you’re in a roadster. If you can’t figure out how to get out of that one I don’t know who can help you.

But considering the exterior door handles should still always work, making a hell of a lot of noise—which Lamborghini owners are perfectly capable of, I’m sure—and getting someone’s attention should be enough to free you, if anyone is around.

If this recall somehow impacts you reading this, here’s what to do:

Remedy Lamborghini will notify owners, and dealers will replace the interior door handle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020. Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Lamborghini’s number for this recall is L73X-R.02.20.﻿

If it was me stuck in the Lamborghini, I would simply start it up and rev it until somebody called the cops, or it exploded. And to that new Lamborghini employee who got thrown under the bus: keep your head up. Trapping these rich people inside their cars as beautiful Alcantara holding cells really isn’t so bad in the grander scheme of things.