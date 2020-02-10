Your 2020 Oscar Winners: Parasite And Joker's Joaquin Phoenix Win Big

Joker and Parasite are now Oscar winners. (Photo: Warner Bros., CJ Entertainment)

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is all wrapped up. Here are the winners.

In another hostless year, Janelle Monáe (with special guest Billy Porter!) opened the Oscars with a fabulous musical number. The best films of 2019 were given the biggest honour Hollywood has to offer and the big gold statue to take home.

However, other genre hits Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were all passed over for the Visual Effects award this year for war drama 1917.

Cheers to Bong Joon-ho, who had a huge, huge, huge, night with Parasite taking home not just Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, but Best Director and Best Film. And congrats to Māori director Taika Waititi who took home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit. Check out all the winners below.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Winner: Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorcese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell Winner: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4 Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Original Score

Winner: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

Winner: American Factory The Cave The Edge of Democracy For Sama Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

“In The Absence” Winner: “Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”

Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club” Winner: “The Neighbours’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Winner: Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)” Winner: “Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Film Editing

Winner: Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi Les Miserables Pain And Glory Winner: Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Winner: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Winner: Little Women Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King Winner: 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra Ford V Ferrari Joker Winner: 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Winner: Ford V Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker