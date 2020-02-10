Your 2020 Oscar Winners: Parasite And Joker's Joaquin Phoenix Win Big

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is all wrapped up. Here are the winners.
In another hostless year, Janelle Monáe (with special guest Billy Porter!) opened the Oscars with a fabulous musical number. The best films of 2019 were given the biggest honour Hollywood has to offer and the big gold statue to take home.
Todd Phillips’ Joker has tk... and its composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score. However, other genre hits Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were all passed over for the Visual Effects award this year for war drama 1917.
Cheers to Bong Joon-ho, who had a huge, huge, huge, night with Parasite taking home not just Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, but Best Director and Best Film. And congrats to Māori director Taika Waititi who took home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit. Check out all the winners below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Winner: Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell Winner: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4 Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Original Score
Winner: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
Winner: American Factory The Cave The Edge of Democracy For Sama Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
“In The Absence” Winner: “Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”
Live-Action Short Film
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club” Winner: “The Neighbours’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Winner: Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
“Dcera (Daughter)” Winner: “Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
Film Editing
Winner: Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi Les Miserables Pain And Glory Winner: Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Winner: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Winner: Little Women Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King Winner: 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra Ford V Ferrari Joker Winner: 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Winner: Ford V Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker