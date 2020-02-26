With The Fujifilm X-T4 One Of The Best APS-C Mirrorless Cams Gets Even Better

If you’ve been paying attention to Fujifilm’s recent announcements, you’ve probably noticed that the company has been going through and revamping a number of its mirrorless cameras. And now, one of Fujifilm’s most popular APS-C cams is getting a refresh in the new Fujifilm X-T4.

Note: The X-T4 we tested for this story was a pre-production device, so there may be differences in the camera’s software and image quality between what you see here and final retail devices.

Compared to new X-Pro3 which is more of a modern-day digital rangefinder and the X100V which is a bit more compact but comes with a non-removable lens, the X-T4 is a true all-rounder. And while X-T4 features the same 26.1-MP sensor and X-Processor 4 imaging engine found on its predecessor the X-T3, Fujifilm has given its flagship APS-C cam a number of important upgrades including in-body image stabilisation, a completely redesigned and nearly silent mechanical shutter, a bigger battery, and more.

The X-T4 also sports a new vari-angle touchscreen that can be rotated 180-degrees to the front, which is ideal for vloggers. (Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo)

The addition of IBIS is huge because it was one of the few highlight features that didn’t make it on the X-T3, and depending on what lens you’re using, it provides up to 6.5 stops worth of stabilisation. Fujifilm says 18 of the 29 lenses that work with the X-T4 can hit 6.5 stops, while the other 11 lenses provide at least 5 stops of stabilisation.

As for the X-T4's new mechanical shutter, not only is it downright surprising how quiet it is, it also allows for continuous shooting at up to 15 fps. And if that’s not enough, you can snap pics at up to 30 fps using the X-T4's electronic shutter. Either way, the X-T4's new shutter setup should be a big boon to wedding photographers and the like who are often challenged with grab fleeting shots without disturbing the mood.

Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo The X-T4 also comes with improved face tracking thanks to Fujifilm’s reworked tracking algorithm. Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo The flappy covers over the X-T4"s ports don’t like staying where you put them, so I had to hold them out of the way for the pic. Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo

Furthermore, thanks to a new 2,200 mAh battery, the X-T4 should now last 600 shots in eco mode or 500 shots in normal usage, which is a noticeable improvement from the 390-shot battery life you got on the older X-T3. Fujifilm says it has also completely reworked the X-T4's AF tracking algorithm so that it should be smoother and faster than before.

And that’s not all because Fujifilm has added a bunch of new camera settings including half-step shadow and highlight adjustments, a bunch of EVF tweaks depending on what you’re trying to shoot (low-light priority, resolution priority, and frame rate priority), and even two new auto-white balance modes (ambiance priority and white priority). The X-T4 also has a new simulated film grain called Eterna Bleach Bypass.

Meanwhile, on the video side, the X-T4 can now shoot up to 240 frames per second slow-mo at 1080p or normal videos at up to DCI 4K at 60 fps. Fujifilm also gave the camera a fixed 1.29 movie crop so you can get a consistent look no matter what frame rate you’re shooting at. (Depending on what frames per second you shoot at, the X-T4 defaults to slightly different crop factors.) The one potential bummer is the X-T4 did not get a dedicated headphone jack for monitoring audio levels, though Fujifilm does include a USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor in the box, so it’s not a huge deal.

Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo Photo: Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo

When I got a chance to test the X-T4 briefly in and around Grand Central Station, I simply had a blast. Aside from the position of a few buttons and dials that have been moved slightly so that they are both easier to reach but harder to press accidentally, the X-T4 feels almost exactly the same as the X-T3. That said, I did find myself wishing the X-T4 had a more substantial grip, and in general, I’m not a fan of the short, stubby joystick Fujifilm uses compared to what you find on many of the X-T4's competitors.

And despite the lousy weather outside and the dim lighting inside the train station, the X-T4 impressed with some good looking photos that captured a lot of the fine details like the brickwork and intricate celestial mural painted on Grand Central’s ceiling.

Looking back to the previous model, the X-T3 was already one of the best APS-C mirrorless cameras on the market, and with a new shutter system, longer battery life, and new IBIS support, the future is looking pretty bright for the X-T4.

The X-T4 will be available in both black and silver for $US1,700 ($2,575) (body only) and is expected to go on sale sometime this spring.