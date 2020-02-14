With Our Delightfully Nerdy Valentine's Day Cards, You Can Become A Clan Of 2

Your special someone (or someones) should have the best. (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is here! To celebrate this horniest of days, Gizmodo is back with our latest collection of nerdy Valentines—featuring cameos from the Mandalorian, Jean-Luc Picard, Harley Quinn, and, of course...a Witcher in a tub.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sensual sweetheart or a proud member of the anti-Valentine’s Day brigade, we think you’ll still feel the love from illustrator Chelsea Beck’s amazing designs based on our ridiculous art requests. But can you blame us for getting a little un-bear-able? It’s Valentine’s Day!

First up, a special “Galentine’s Day” greeting from Harley and her Birds of Prey.

Text: “Happy Galentine’s Day, or should I say Gal-in-Crimes Day?” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Even the most slippery of hearts (and bodysuits) can be caught...

Text: “I won’t let you slip away, Valentine.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Everybody loves a hot dad.

Text: “This is the way to my heart.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Why not take your Valentine on a lovely weekend getaway to a field in the middle of nowhere? I’m sure nothing would go horribly wrong.

Text: “I couldn’t bear to lose you, Valentine.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Not even the decimation and ultimate restoration of half the universe could keep you apart.

Text: “Our love is inevitable.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Best friends come in many forms.

Text: “You’ll always be my Number One.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

And finally, the one that you knew, deep down in your heart, we absolutely had to make. Come on, we’re not monsters!

Text: “You’ll be safe from monsters in here Valentine.” (Image: Chelsea Beck, Gizmodo)

Be sure to share your favourite Valentine’s greetings with your friends, your loved ones, and your own witcher in a tub. Happy Valentine’s Day!