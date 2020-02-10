Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

William Jackson Harper Unpacks Some Post-Good Place Feelings In This Cute Video Interview

William Jackson Harper as Chidi. (Image: NBC)

It’s over. Oh, God, it’s over. As much as fans might be left at a crossroads by the news, it’s surely hard for the actors even moreso, whose lives now dramatically change as a result of not doing the show.

Which makes now a good time to check in, reflect, and think through what’s gone on. That’s what William Jackson Harper (Chidi) does in this video from Buzzfeed, wherein he goes through a fun series of questions mostly about his life and career in relationship to The Good Place. This isn’t one of those serious interviews—there aren’t any plot spoilers here—instead focusing on the fun questions. The superlatives. Like, does The Good Place cast have a group chat? And, how did Harper feel when he found out about how horny everyone was for shirtless Chidi?

I only recently watched the finale due to being way busier than I’d like, and I’m still coping with letting go of a show that has meant so much to me. Little interviews like this, that unpack the series and have fun doing so, are a nice way for me to ease myself away. It’s over. And that’s fine. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

I’ll miss Chidi’s abs, though.

Trending Stories Right Now

ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles