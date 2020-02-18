What Would It Be Like To Take A Road Trip Across Pluto?

Illustration: Benjamin Currie, Gizmodo

You begin to wake up from stasis as your lander descends to Pluto’s surface. You strain to locate the Sun in the sky as you peek out the window; you finally spot it at the zenith as you wipe your eyes. Though brighter than anything else in the sky, the Sun is now 40 times farther than it was when you were on Earth, and it provides less than one-thousandth the light. Though it’s noon on the dwarf planet’s surface, it still feels like night: All the stars are visible, though a blue haze seems to ring the horizon and give the lowest stars a slight twinkle. Mountainous features are mostly dim silhouettes against the starry sky.

As the lander touches down, you notice how light you feel—the force of gravity is around one-fifteenth of what you’re used to on Earth. You look up again, hoping to see Charon, Pluto’s neighbour. But, just as the travel agent said, it’s not visible. The two dwarf planets are tidally locked, meaning they always present the same side to one another in their orbit. The side of Pluto’s surface you’re visiting is opposite Charon’s orbit, so you’ll have to catch a view from the transport ship on the ride home.

We asked Oliver White, research scientist at the SETI Institute and affiliate on the Geology, Geophysics and Imaging team of NASA’s New Horizons mission, to help us envision such a road trip. We’ve obviously taken some creative licence with the level of infrastructure on the dwarf planet and the fact that, well, Pluto’s warmest surface temperatures (-223 degrees Celsius) are monstrously frigid, among other traits that would make this land unfriendly to a human visitor. We only know much about the side of the orb that New Horizons flew past, and as such, we can only imagine an adventure on that half of the world.

Illustration: Benjamin Currie, Gizmodo

To the north and south of this beach are some of the dwarf planet’s most dramatic-looking terrains: stretches of mountain ranges, including the Hillary Montes, made from enormous blocks of water ice that extend over 3 miles up from the Planitia’s surface, as tall as the tallest of the Rockies. These will make for some of your journey’s best photos, as the bright-white Sputnik Planitia and the dark terrain of the Cthulu Macula meet in the foreground while the mountains loom in the background.

You decide to go to sleep, because you’ve chosen to stick to a 24-hour Earth schedule during your trip. But one Pluto day lasts six Earth days, and it rotates on its axis at a 119-degree tilt (compared to Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt), meaning that much of the northern hemisphere where you’ve landed receives constant (though dim) sunlight for half of a Pluto year. Rather than rise and set, the Sun remains high in the sky, changing orientation only based on your latitude.

Wright Mons (centre). (Image: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI)

But you’re more excited to visit the leviathan Piccard Mons, just south of Wright. You reach its rim, which at 15,000 feet (3km) above its base is one of Pluto’s highest altitudes. Though the Sun is low in the sky at this lower latitude, and its light offers barely a glow, it still slightly illuminates the far side and bottom of the deep pit.

You sit quietly and contemplate this vast feature that has long perplexed scientists back on Earth. You look at the horizon and see a what appears to be a sunset as our star shines through Pluto’s thin atmosphere, tinting the sky blue.

But then you remember the travel agent’s warning and continue driving southeast. You’ve heard that spending too long at the site can be dangerous—you don’t know if this cryovolcano might spew.

Pluto’s bladed terrain. (Image: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI)

You continue to trace the right lobe and then go east, eventually arriving at an observation deck floating above the nitrogen ice that allows you to see the dwarf planet’s famous bladed terrain. You’ll be driving along these methane ice ridges for hours, but here, you appreciate the way these sinister ridges rise hundreds to thousands of feet from the surface like sharp, jagged knives. These ridges form methane stripes along the landscape at the horizon, casting eerie, pointed shadows on the nitrogen below.

You take off south, through vast, dusty expanse—among the flattest of Pluto’s upland regions. You pause at a rest stop as you travel along the Eastern rim of Burney Crater, an homage to the young girl who named Pluto, Venetia Katharine Douglas Burney. It’s not a sharp drop-off but a concentric system of hills with more hills inside, also pockmarked with more impact craters. You continue south, pausing to appreciate the deep canyons of the Inanna and Dumuzi Fossae, which stretch off to the west.

You’ve entered the Chthulu Macula, a whale-shaped and often-flat expanse of black, tar-like material made from organic compounds, the result of haze particles in the atmosphere settling on the surface and building up as a layer, with no process to dissipate them in the stable climate of the equatorial region. These particles are generated when ultraviolet radiation from the Sun interacts with methane and nitrogen in Pluto’s atmosphere.

Elliot Crater (centre) cut by Virgil Fossae (extending from lower left to centre). (Image: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI)

The eerie ride eventually deposits you at Virgil Fossae, a giant canyon that cuts through the Macula, extending as far as the eye can see. Virgil Fossae is among the sharpest, least-degraded, and newest fractures on Pluto, with cliff faces twice as high as the Grand Canyon’s. It’s hard to see the dark bottom, but it appears to contain a lava made from ice and ammonia, brought to the surface from some underground reservoir. You pull over along the eastern edge, where a wide rift cuts through the tall walls of the frozen, nitrogen-filled Elliot Crater.