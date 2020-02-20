We'll Still Get A New 12-Inch iPad Pro In March, Say Rumour-Mongers

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Despite the manufacturing problems it's dealing with as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple's traditional iPad Pro launch in March is apparently going ahead as planned.

According to Pocket Lint, the refreshed 12-inch iPad Pro will have low supply levels at launch because of the manufacturing slowdown in China, but will get up to normal levels around May.

We don't yet know much about what Apple has planned for the iPad Pro launch. The tablet is often touted as a laptop replacement, with its powerful hardware and range of peripherals and accessories including the Pencil stylus and full-sized keyboard.

One common guess is that the new iPad Pro will include more cameras – possibly even three, as seen on the iPhone 11 Pro. Honestly, we don't really want to encourage people to take more photos on iPads – especially massive ones – but that's never stopped Apple before. On the bright side, the new lenses might be more to do with VR and AR than snapping selfies.

We've also been hearing that there's a 5G iPad on the way sometime this year, and it'd make sense if it was a Pro.

We're also likely to see a second version of the iPhone SE for $750ish at the March launch, but again there are likely to be shortages at first because of the coronavirus effect. We're not yet sure if the phone will be known as the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 – or something else entirely – but there's a lot of excitement for the new version of the cheaper, thicker, smaller version of the more premium iPhones.

A larger iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) Plus with a bigger screen and smaller bezel is also rumoured for 2021, while Apple's alleged iPhone 12 lineup leaked earlier this month. [Pocket Lint]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

