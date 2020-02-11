We May Have Our First Look At Wonder Woman 1984's Ferocious Cheetah

Cheetah is on the prowl. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Could a Rocketeer sequel be in the works again at Disney+? The Monster Mash may become a graveyard smash once more. Looks at the set of The Suicide Squad and Morbius tease Idris Elba mysteries and the Daily Bugle, respectively. Plus, what’s to come on the CW’s slate of comic book shows, and a glimpse at The Walking Dead’s return. Spoilers get!

The Rocketeer 2

A new report from MovieWeb indicates a sequel to The Rocketeer is back in development at Disney+ with Brigham Taylor (Lady and the Tramp), Noah Weinstein (Inner Demons), the NBA’s Blake Griffin, and the NFL’s Ryan Kalil attached to produce. The sequel is said to be set in the latter half of the 20th century and concern a “young African-American female pilot who tries to stop an evil rocket scientist from stealing jetpack technology during a pivotal moment in the Cold War.”

Though not currently attached, Sleight’s JD Dillard has offered his services to direct.

dear universe, i would like to make a sequel to this movie. https://t.co/WVevj18m3r — JD Dillard (@JGDillard) February 7, 2020

The Monster Mash

According to Deadline, music video director Matt Stawski is attached to direct an original musical based on Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s 1962 novelty hit, “The Monster Mash” for Universal. Will Widger has been tapped to write the screenplay. The Dark Universe...lives?

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Vanessa Kirby has confirmed to Glamour Magazine UK she will also be reprising her role as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow in both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

I just wrapped filming a movie (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple who lose a baby with Shia LaBeouf who is now one of my best friends – I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark so going into training for Mission: Impossible is slightly going to release it all.

Wonder Woman 1984

A recently leaked promotional photo has our (alleged) first look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.

Cheetah from #WW84 poster (rumour). At first I was like wth? But now I'm like...that's weird but it might work. Btw the artwork for this film has been on point. pic.twitter.com/lky7q0Ef3A — SC Reviews (@SCReviewsmang) February 9, 2020

The Suicide Squad

New set footage from Panama sees Idris Elba donning a long, black cape on the set of The Suicide Squad — whether the cape will be a part of his Vigilante costume or is merely meant to disguise it from photographers remains to be seen. Later in the video, Elba can be seen with John Cena and a man in a cowboy hat being lead from a building in handcuffs.

Morbius

A bus spotted on the set of Morbius asks, “Where is Spider-Man? Find out in the Daily Bugle.”

These leaked images are from Morbius, this week Tyrese confirmed that they were filming more scenes. pic.twitter.com/GiqcyR5A8b — MORBIUS ???? (@MorbiusUpdates) February 9, 2020

Onward

A featurette on Pixar’s Onward breaks down the film’s bizarre suburban necromancy storyline.

Chucky

Jennifer Tilly confirmed her involvement in Syfy’s Child’s Play television series during a recent interview with Page Six.

I’m so excited. Chucky is very near and dear to my heart. All over the world, everywhere I go, I step off a plane to a country I didn’t even know existed, and they know one word, and that word is ‘Chucky,’ and they want a hug. Don Mancini, who created Chucky 30 years ago, is the writer on this series, so it’s the original Chucky. A little bird told me that I am going to be a part of it.

Batwoman

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Kayla Ewell as Nocturna in “Drink Me,” airing February 24.

BEING A HERO IS DRAINING - A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#113).

Supergirl

Mr. Mxyzptlk returns — now played by Thomas Lennon — in the synopsis for “It’s a Super Life,” the February 24 episode of Supergirl.

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513).

The Flash

Grodd asks Barry for help with Solovar in the synopsis for “Grodd Friended Me,” the February 26 episode of The Flash.

GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613).

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends travel to 1990s Hong Kong to prevent a recently-resurrected Genghis Khan from world conquest in the synopsis for “Mortal Khanbat” airing February 26.

A STEP AHEAD – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behaviour, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505).

Project Blue Book

Hynek is kidnapped in the synopsis for “The Men in Black” airing February 19.

The mysterious Man in Black kidnaps Hynek, which sends Quinn on a mission with the CIA to follow him and rescue Hynek.

The Magicians

Josh returns from a bar mitzvah in the synopsis for “Garden Variety Homicide,” the February 27 episode of The Magicians.

Josh returns from his nephew’s bar mitzvah. Margo and Eliot share a mojito.

Riverdale

Riverdale does I Know What You Did Last Summer in the synopsis for “How to Get Away with Murder,” also airing February 27.

THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cottnd Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#414.)

Katy Keene

Katy Keene’s having a tough time in the synopsis for “Here Comes the Sun.”

LETTING GO – Katy (Lucy Hale) decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper’s (Julia Chan) help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) questions his new relationship and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) stands up to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde), which gives her the upper hand. Katherin LaNasa also stars. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Alina Mankin (#104).

Charmed

Things are also looking pretty bleak for the Charmed Ones in the synopsis for “Sudden Death.”

WORSE THAN EXPECTED - The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) comes face to face with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) solicits Julian’s (guest star Eric Balfour) help, and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) uncover a monstrous truth. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stacey N. Harding directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber (#214).

