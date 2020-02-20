Parasite Is Making Too Much Money To Discount Right Now

Earlier this week we reported on Parasite being available to rent for $3 or less in Australia from February 21 - 23. Gizmodo Australia has now been informed that the film has been pulled from the lineup.

A representative from Movie Frenzy has stated that Parasite will no longer be available for cheap this weekend. And it seems like it may be because its making too much money to discount right now.

"Due to the unexpected increase in cinema play for Parasite; Madman have had to remove the film Parasite from the 2020 Movie Frenzy. We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused," said a Madmen representative in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

Madman handle the distribution of Parasite.

It is understood that all other films that were advertised as part of the Movie Frenzy special will still be available for $3 or less. This includes John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

You can read our original story from February 17, minus the introduction, below. Please disregard any mention of Parasite.

All of these cheap blockbuster flicks are coming to Australia courtesy of Movie Frenzy - a digital film sale that is cross platform. This means you don't need a specific device, dedicated app or be subscribed to one particular service to access the deal.

The sale is for movie rentals only and will run this weekend from Friday February 21 to Sunday February 23.

While the pricing will vary on each platform, a representative confirmed with Gizmodo Australia that every film on the list will be $3 or less to rent. It's also been confirmed that the prices will be the same for both Standard and High Definition versions of the films. The exact prices will be confirmed on Friday February 21.

Where to get Movie Frenzy Deals?

You'll be able to watch Parasite, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Spider-Man: Far From Home for $3 or less from:

Apple TV app/iTunes

Fetch

Foxtel Store

Google Play

Microsoft Store

PlayStation Store

Telstra TV Box office

What's the full list of Movie Frenzy movies?

While we've picked out some favourites, there's quite a few discounted movies to choose from. For $3 or less a pop, this weekend seems like a good time to play catch up.