Victor Gorelick, The Editor In Chief Of Archie Comics, Has Died

Victor Gorelick, former EIC of Archie Comics. (Photo: Archie Comics)

Big Archie Comics fans undoubtedly know the name Victor Gorelick. As the company’s most recent editor in chief, he helmed Archie’s world through one of its biggest moments ever, as it had a resurgence as a comics darling and expanded successfully into the world of moody teen TV dramas. Now, at age 78, Gorelick has died.

The news comes from Archie Comics itself, which posted a message on Twitter sharing the loss. “No person embodied the Archie spirit more than Victor, who was a leader, friend, and mentor to everyone that walked through the doors of Archie,” the message says. “A lifelong friend and mentor to Archie Comics Co-CEO, Jon Goldwater—and an inspiration to the entire Archie Comics family—Victor will never be forgotten.”

Gorelick’s career at Archie Comics began early. Born in 1941, he started working at Archie at the age of 16. Beginning with an entry-level role, Gorelick worked his way up the company’s art department, learning how to ink and colour along the way, before ending up as an art director and eventually, in 2007, as editor in chief. His tenure at the company lasted, then, for most of its history, and his presence was a defining one for the (largely) wholesome comic book company.

No word on the cause of death. The editor and artist is survived by his wife and family. 

