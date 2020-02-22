Updates From Castlevania, The Mandalorian, Jurassic World 3, And More

It’s quite a nice night to have a curse, actually. Rather pleasant. (Image: Netflix)

Get a look at Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s next animated movie, Connected. Chris Pratt hypes up the scale of Jurassic World 3. Bond rides into action in a new No Time to Die poster. Castlevania adds a heap of new talent for its third season. Plus, a wild new clip from Guns Akimbo, and Jon Favreau makes a tempting Mandalorian offer. Spoilers, away!

Jurassic World 3

Deadline reports Venom actor Scott Haze is the latest to join the cast of Jurassic World 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Relatedly, Chris Pratt compared the film to Avengers: Endgame on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

This feels like it. I’m not allowed to say anything… It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.

Aurora

Megan Fox will play an astronaut in Aurora, a new sci-fi thriller from Lazar Bodroža in which time-bending “shock waves from solar storms” push “her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present.” [Variety]

Portal

Meanwhile, Claire Holt and Rupert Friend will play a married couple who accidentally unleash a creature from a particle accelerator in Portal, a new sci-fi monster movie from director Rob Prior and Blue Fox Entertainment (and no, it has nothing to do with the Valve sci-fi puzzler of the same name). [Bloody-Disgusting]

Lullaby

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) is attached to star in Lullaby, an upcoming horror film from John R. Leonetti (Annabelle) in which a new mother accidentally summons the demon Lilith when she recites a lullaby from an ancient book. [Deadline]

Esther

Deadline also reports William Brent Bell (Brahms: The Boy II) is attached to direct a prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2009 film, Orphan, revealing Esther’s secret origin. The story is said to follow Lena “Esther” Klammer as she “orchestrates a brilliant escape from a Russian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.”

Peninsula

According to Screen Daily, Well Go USA has secured the U.S. distribution rights to Yeon Sang-ho’s Train to Busan follow-up, Peninsula.

No Time to Die

We have the film’s IMAX poster.

Connected

Entertainment Weekly has two new photos from Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s robot smartphone film, Connected.

Guns Akimbo

Samara Weaving fires a rocket launcher in a new clip from Guns Akimbo, as one does.

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man ruins a girl’s night in the latest clip.

Castlevania

A new video from Netflix reveals Barbara Steele, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jason Isaacs, Rila Fukushima, Yasmine al Massri, Ivana Milicevic, Navid Negahban, Lance Reddick, Toru Uchikado, and—I cannot stress this enough—Bill Nighy, have joined the voice cast of Castlevania’s third season.

The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing...” pic.twitter.com/6xT8GwlNcP — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020

The Mandalorian

Finally, Jon Favreau recently invited legendary model maker Phil Tippett to work on The Mandalorian. Whether or not this is a preclude to Tippett’s work actually being featured in the second season actually remains to be seen.