Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Updates From Candyman, Star Trek: Picard, And More

Bee his victim. (Image: Universal)

Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield’s FreakAngels is coming to Crunchyroll. Harley Quinn casts a few more members of Gotham’s rogue’s gallery. Plus, get a look at the next Star Trek: Picard, Legends of Tomorrow takes a trip to Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac, and The Flash teases some big changes with the return of Wally West. To me, my spoilers!

Candyman

Two six-second teasers and a poster have our first official looks at the Candyman remake.

Butt Boy

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Epic Pictures Group now has the U.S. distribution rights to Tyler Cornack’s Butt Boy, in which a detective searching for a missing child discovers his lead suspect has the unique ability to make “animals, objects, and humans disappear…in his butt.”

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man toys with Elisabeth Moss in another new clip.

Antlers

A new, Australian trailer for Antlers is easily its best (and creepiest) yet.

Harley Quinn

CBR reports Alfred Molina will voice Mr. Freeze opposite Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman in the second season of Harley Quinn.

FreakAngels

A trailer for the first slate of CrunchyRoll originals reveals an animated series based on Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield’s webcomic FreakAngels is forthcoming. According to an official synopsis, the story concerns “twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London” who “must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society.”

Motherland: For Salem

In the same vein, Freeform has released a new teaser for Motherland: Fort Salem, in which a group of young witches trained in “combat magic” defend the country against looming terrorist threats.

View this post on Instagram

It's life and death out there. #Motherland

A post shared by Motherland: Fort Salem (@motherlandtv) on

Star Trek: Picard

StarTrek.com has photos from “The Impossible Box,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. More at the link.

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from the March 9 episode of Batwoman, “Grinning From Ear to Ear.” Head over there to see rest.

The Flash

Wally returns with terrible news in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Death of the Speed Force.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Damien Darhk visits for a taping of Ray’s new children’s show, “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac,” in next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Trending Stories Right Now

ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles