Unfortunately, Birds Of Prey's Opening Hasn't Gone So Hot

Harley and Cass. (Image: Warner Bros.)

While critics, including ours, have dug the frenetic, girl-power action of Birds of Prey, critical acclaim doesn’t always mean much in the hard reality of ticket sales. And for a superhero film opening in February, things don’t always go as planned.

As reported by Deadline, Birds of Prey’s opening weekend was… not great. Breaking a streak of relatively healthy successes, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn romp opened at #1 at the box office but only managed to gross $US33.2 ($50) million in the United States, with a total of $US81.2 ($122) million globally. That’s well below Warner Bros’s desired opening of $US44 ($66) million domestically.

There’s a whole myriad of factors that could go into a movie like this performing below expectations—the fact that a lot of people disliked Suicide Squad, the early February release, the fact that it’s a new franchise, etc. Lots of things can go wrong with marketing and releasing a film. What probably isn’t to blame is the fact that this is a smart, women-led film. But I have a feeling that’s what’s going to be litigated the most when a lot of folks review these numbers.

Birds of Prey is still in theatres for a while yet, and you should check it out if you’re so inclined.

Birds Of Prey: The Gizmodo Australia Review Birds of Prey could very well have bombed. As a spin-off to the mostly awful Suicide Squad, expectations certainly weren’t high. But, defying all expectations, Birds of Prey is great. It’s fun, over-the-top, colourful and extravagant. Join Gizmodo Australia as we discuss everything we liked, and didn’t like, about the film. Read more