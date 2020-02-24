Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

This YouTuber Turned An RC Plane Into The Mandalorian's Razor Crest

The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest. (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Well, what do you know? Turns out that space ship is more aerodynamic than it looks.

Not that it was easy to get into a flyable state. As YouTuber ajw61185 demonstrates in his video, making a flyable version of the Razor Crest, the ship the eponymous Mandalorian pilots in The Mandalorian, is possible but tricky. In his newest YouTube video, the creator shows how he turned the ship into a miniature aeroplane, complete with remote-controlled flight that’s pretty zippy.

Made out of depron, a type of foam, with gunmetal grey paint and the base of a E-Flite Ultrix flight kit, this small ship, weighing in at 55grams, actually manages to defy the not-actually-built-for-flying design of Star Wars spaceships (hey, you don’t have to worry about wind resistance in space) to get pretty high up there. In the video, the creator shows both how it flies and how it was made, so if you’re an intrepid DIYer you could theoretically build your own.

Now I just want to see if he can get it to fly with a very small Baby Yoda riding on it.

Trending Stories Right Now

ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles