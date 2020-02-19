This Office Space Meets The Matrix Deepfake Deserves A Theatrical Release

The deepfake hits just keep on coming. Following an excellent reimagining of Back to the Future where Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox are replaced with Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, another talented deepfaker has put Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving into Office Space, creating the fourth Matrix film we really deserve.

YouTube deepfaker Ctrl Shift Face teamed up with visual effects artist Chris Ume to go above and beyond for this movie mashup.

Not only was Gary Cole’s face swapped with Hugo Weaving’s (seeing Agent Smith’s glasses on Bill Lumbergh might be the highlight of this entire video) but Ron Livingston’s face was deepfaked to look like Keanu Reeves while voice actor and impersonator Allen Jones re-recorded all of Peter’s lines in the movie with Neo’s voice.

The final results are convincing enough that Hollywood should scrap all the work it’s done on The Matrix 4 and go this route instead.

If you’re finally inspired to learn the deepfake dark arts and bring your own movie mashups to life, you can head on over to GitHub and download the DeepFaceLab software that Ctrl Shift Face and many other YouTube deepfakers rely on. (You can find a series of guides and tutorials here if you’re new to the concept.) But it’s not a completely automated process just yet, as this visual effects breakdown reel that Ume created demonstrates. There was still a bit of manual cleanup and touchups needed to make the face swaps completely convincing.

Eventually—perhaps terrifyingly—it will be a completely automated process, however, and anyone who can tap their way through a handful of settings will be able to create their own movie mashups. Don’t pretend like Avengers: Endgame wouldn’t have been even more epic with the cast of Caddyshack instead.