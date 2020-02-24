This Creepy Star Wars Fan Film Shows The Plight Of A Lone Stormtrooper After The Battle Of Endor

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

A Stormtrooper in the forest. (Screenshot: Screencap via YouTube)

As a lot of Imperials learned after the Battle of Endor, siding with Palpatine was a bad idea. One doesn’t exactly feel sympathetic to space fascists, but even so, it’s hard to deny that surviving the aftermath of a fight like that must have been a rough time.

“Alone,” a Star Wars fan film by YouTuber cinecuster, is a grim look at the fate of one Stormtrooper in the wake of the climax of Return of the Jedi. The Rebels have won, Palpatine’s inner circle has been thoroughly dismantled, and then—this trooper wakes up, alone, on the forest moon of Endor. Confused, wounded, but alive. For now.

What follows is a disorienting, grim, and frankly creepy look at the aftermath of the Battle of Endor from the other side. The lush, beautiful forest and friendly Ewoks of Return of the Jedi change here into a horrific labyrinth of trees and well, bloodthirsty monsters. Remember how the Ewoks tried to eat people in that one Forces of Destiny short? “Alone” takes that bit of canon very seriously. (Yikes.)

But it’s a well-made bit of unease, certainly, with fine acting and a great look. It’s amazing what you can pull off with one dude in a Stormtrooper outfit and some trees. Check it out.

