These Are Some Of The Best-Looking Ghostbusters Toys Ever

We came, we saw, we kicked its arse! New Ghostbusters toys are on the way. (Image: Hasbro)

Let’s say you’re a toy collector who loves a certain 1980s paranormal comedy, and you want to add some super-articulated figures that are relatively inexpensive to your display. Who ya gonna call?

Gizmodo is excited to debut Hasbro’s new Ghostbusters Plasma Series, a “premium, collectible” series with “collector grade deco across multiple points of articulation, character-inspired accessories, and photorealistic actor likenesses.” So basically, these are what the Black Series is to Star Wars figures.

Available for pre-order today, and in stores this winter, the first wave includes Peter, Ray, Egon, Winston, Dana, and Gozer. Plus, each comes with a buildable component that, for this wave, will give you a Terror Dog.

Enough talking, how about some photos? We’ve got the characters in package and out. First up, Peter Venkman.

He slimed me.

Next, Ray Stanz.

We should stay here tonight!

Egon Spengler follows.

Don't cross the streams.

Then Winston Zeddemore.

That's a big Twinkie.

They’ll be up against Dana Barrett in her Zuul outfit.

There is no Dana, only Zuul.

And finally, Gozer. Just slaying.

Are you a God?

Put them all together and what do you get? “OK. Who brought the dog?”

Maybe I’ve got a milkbone... (Photo: Hasbro)

Now, how you can make all these great characters from the first movie and leave out Louis Tully with the Egon helmet on, we aren’t sure. But Hasbro is clear to label these as “Wave One,” so more are likely to be on the way. There’s also a new Ghostbusters movie out this year, in case you didn’t know.

The Plasma Series will be up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for U.S. customers on February 22 (Here’s Venkman, Stanz, Egon, Winston, Dana, and Gozer) and all major toy retailers (Amazon, Target, Entertainment Earth, GameSpot, Big Bad, Dorkside, etc.) They’ll then be on shelves this winter.