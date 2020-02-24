There's Now A Coronavirus Mask That Works With Face ID

The demand for protective face masks has soared since COVID-19, aka the new coronavirus, started hitting the news. So much so, in fact, that dentists can't get hold of the ones they need to do their jobs.

The upsurge in people wearing masks has led to some interesting new social problems, like the fact that you can't unlock your iPhone using Face ID if you've got a mask over half your face.

As ever, though, there's a designer/artist type ready to solve this for you with satirical product. Behold Resting Risk Face, by Danielle Baskin:

You can tell it's satirical by the fact that a) it's not actually available to buy (ostensibly until the global mask shortage is over, but when that happens it'll probably be because the health scare is also over) and b) the website contains sentences like "If you enjoy late stage capitalism, facial recognition respirator masks will retail for $60 per mask."

Here's how it works:

After uploading your face, we use computational mapping to convert your facial features into an image printed onto the surface of N95 surgical masks without distortion. Our printer uses inks made of natural dyes. It's non-toxic and doesn't affect breathability. You can use your mask for everyday life as a barrier for airborne particle droplets.

You will need to add it as an additional face on Face ID, though – Apple's tech is too good to be fooled by the mask alone.

If you're wondering whether this mask nonsense is all a load of bobbins, here's what the WHO has to say:

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Don't know how to do that? There's a video!

