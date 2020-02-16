Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Witcher Casts A Pair Of New Witchers For Season 2

Henry Cavill as Geralt. (Image: Netflix)

There are a lot of monsters on the Continent. So to take ‘em out, you need a lotta witchers. Whole schools of ‘em, in fact. For its second season, The Witcher is packing in a couple more.

As reported by Redanian Intelligence, a Witcher fan blog with a fantastic name, two new actors are joining the cast as Lambert and Coën, two witchers whose paths cross with Geralt’s at pivotal story moments.

Playing Lambert is Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders, Dune). Lambert, a fellow member of the School of the Wolf with Geralt, is one of the last to be trained in the witching arts within the walls of the School of the Wolf’s stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

The other character is Coën, who will be played by Yasen Atour (Young Wallander). Coën, a witcher from the School of the Griffin, is around the same age as Lambert and spends some time at Kaer Morhen during Ciri’s training.

Both of these casting choices, which are reportedly for at least three episodes, point toward the shape of the expected Kaer Morhen arc of the show, which will see Ciri taking her first steps toward learning the arts of the witcher. The only casting announcement missing from here is Vesemir, the old master of the School of the Wolf who taught Geralt and Lambert everything they knew.

Reportedly, the second season of The Witcher will end shooting sometime in August of this year, and will release sometime after that.

 

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles