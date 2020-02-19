The Return Of The Walking Dead Looks More Like An Ending

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

A little help? (Photo: AMC)

When last we left some of the biggest characters on The Walking Dead, they were pretty much screwed. It appears not much will have changed when the second half of season 10 picks up this weekend. In fact, things are only getting worse.

AMC has released the opening scene of The Walking Dead’s season nine midseason premiere, titled “Squeeze,” and things pick up right back in Alpha’s trap. If you remember, at the end of “The World Before” last year, the leader of the Whisperers led Carol, Daryl, Aaron, Connie, Kelly, Magna, and Jerry into a deadly trap: a cave that’s housing a lot of killer zombies. How will our heroes survive? Well, as you’re about to see, it does not seem like that’s going to be possible.

Oh, and despite what AMC titled the below video, this isn’t “the opening minutes;” it’s more like the opening 90 seconds.

Wouldn’t it be incredible if, somehow, Alpha’s plan here worked and The Walking Dead just killed all of those characters? That would get people talking, wouldn’t it? Of course, though, that won’t happen. Someone is going to come up with a miraculous plan, because most of these characters have to survive. As does the show.

The Walking Dead returns Monday in the U.S. Stay tuned for news of the Australian release.

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

