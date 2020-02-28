The Proud Family's Back In New Disney+ Series Concept Art

LaCienega, Zoe, Penny, and Dijonay. (Image: Disney)

All it really takes for an animated show to become forever stuck in the minds of a generation of young viewers is a damn good theme song and a memorable cast. Case in point: the Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, the too-short series that’s getting a second life on Disney+.

While we’ve known for a while that Penny Proud and her family were coming back, it wasn’t exactly clear whether the new series would jump into the future from when it originally went off-air back in 2005. New concept art for the series that’s just be released, though, indicates that things are going to pick off essentially right where they left off as the infant twins Bebe and Cece are now toddlers.

The press release also tells us “creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, [are] at the helm, reuniting them with Calvin Brown, Jr. who is co-executive producer and story editor.” Disney also announced that the new series—The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder—would include a bulk of the original cast like Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoe Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienaga Boulevardez), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud), and Tara Strong (Bebe and Cece).

Concept art for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. (Image: Disney+)

Smith and Farquhar said in a statement, “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.” Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content for Disney+ added, “The show’s humour and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production and the full original series is now available on Disney+.