The OnePlus 8 Series Specs Have Leaked, And A Long-Missing Feature Might Be Included

OnePlus 8 series launch is happening very soon, if the leaks are to be believed, and that always means there are leaks on the way. Well not really on the way, because if this bumper leak is to be believed then the specs might already be floating about the internet. Specs for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite.

Interestingly, however, Twitter leaker MaxJmb posted a teaser image with a phone over the word 'Water'. OnePlus phones have had water resistance for a while, so the company claims, but they've never come with an official IP rating. Apparently the cost of getting the phones rated weren't worth it, and OnePlus claims its users wouldn't be going swimming with the phone anyway.

But that's not all we have, thanks to a spec sheet from webstore Giztop (via TechRadar).

Apparently the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865, a triple lens camera array (48MP, 16MP, and 2MP), a 32MP front camera which is already confirmed to be a holepunch lens, a 4,000 mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and a choice of 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The 8 Pro is set to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865, a triple lens camera system (60MP, 16MP, and 13MP), a 32MP front camera, a 4,500 mAh battery, 50W charging, and a choice of 8GB or 12GB RAm plus 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The 8 Lite will apparently come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display of unknown resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Mediatek Dimensity 1,000 chipset, a triple lens camera (with 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP rear cameras), a 12MP front camera, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 30W charging. All three are set to come with Android 10.

As ever, these are all unverified and could end up being complete bollocks. And honestly some of them don't make any sense. The 8 Pro coming with FHD resolution is a bit out there, considering the last two had QHD, and it makes no sense for the base 8 to have a 2MP lens when the 8 Lite has a 12MP equivalent. But surely that's a typo right?

