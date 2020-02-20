The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Will Continue 'Caesar's Legacy'

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Hail Caesar! (Image: Fox)

We learned late last year that the Planet of the Apes franchise would not end with 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, something that had actually been rumoured since shortly after that acclaimed film’s release. And now, we know that the new Apes film won’t be another reboot, but rather a continuation of the saga.

This comes via the Twitter of director Wes Ball (the Maze Runner series), who is known for being a straight shooter on social media (he’s the one who shared that reel from the scrapped Mouse Guard adaptation last year, which he’d been on board to direct until it became a casualty of Disney’s Fox acquisition). In December, we learned that Disney (which now owns the Apes franchise thanks to that same Fox acquisition) had tapped Ball to work on a new Apes film, but the reports didn’t specify much more than that.

Over the weekend, however, the director (after tut-tutting “It’s never been easier for film journalists to actually get in touch with the actual people who actually know... but maybe it’s the point to NOT fact-check these days?”) confirmed that “Regardless. Don’t worry. I won’t ruin the surprises, but it’s safe to say Caesar’s legacy will continue...”

We like his style. While there’s no big reveal there—back in December, after his involvement was announced, Ball tweeted “I’ll say this about Apes... I grew up on the original and absolutely love the previous trilogy. I would only do this if I felt I could offer something special while still honouring what’s come before. We have something that’s shaping up to be an awesome chapter to this franchise”—that’s enough of a nugget to get us even more excited for another round with those incredibly well-rendered damn dirty apes.

[h/t Radio Times]

