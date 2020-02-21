Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Sets Up An Epic Showdown

A crop of the new poster for Westworld season 3. (Image: HBO)

When season two of Westworld ended back in April 2018, it felt like season three would never come. 2020? That was a million years away. Well, that time has finally passed. 2020 is here, Westworld season three is coming, and a new trailer hammers the point home in as epic a way possible.

Westworld will return for its third season on March 15. Finally, after two seasons in the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her robot brethren have escaped into the real world, only to find that automation is as prevalent in everyday life as it is in the parks. Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is dealing with the fallout of the robot escape and Maeve (Thandie Newton)? Well, we’d seen her in some kind of World War II simulation but she’s got a bigger target too. Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard and Ed Harris’s William are back, and they’re joined by newcomer Aaron Paul.

You can see all of them and more in the latest Westworld trailer.

Westworld season 3, themed “The New World,” premiered March 15.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles