The New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Sets Up An Epic Showdown

A crop of the new poster for Westworld season 3. (Image: HBO)

When season two of Westworld ended back in April 2018, it felt like season three would never come. 2020? That was a million years away. Well, that time has finally passed. 2020 is here, Westworld season three is coming, and a new trailer hammers the point home in as epic a way possible.

Westworld will return for its third season on March 15. Finally, after two seasons in the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her robot brethren have escaped into the real world, only to find that automation is as prevalent in everyday life as it is in the parks. Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is dealing with the fallout of the robot escape and Maeve (Thandie Newton)? Well, we’d seen her in some kind of World War II simulation but she’s got a bigger target too. Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard and Ed Harris’s William are back, and they’re joined by newcomer Aaron Paul.

You can see all of them and more in the latest Westworld trailer.

Westworld season 3, themed “The New World,” premiered March 15.