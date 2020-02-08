The Latest Invisible Man Trailer Is Intense As Hell

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Attics are just scary. Period. (Photo: Universal)

You know a trailer is good when halfway through watching it you think, “Maybe I should turn this off.” That was the thought I had watching the latest, and probably final, trailer for The Invisible Man, the new film by Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell that’s based on the classic Universal Monster.

As you probably know by now, this Invisible Man is about a woman (played by Elisabeth Moss) who leaves an abusive relationship, only to find that her ex can now turn himself invisible, and continues to stalk and abuse her. It’s a fucked up situation for so many reasons, and the latest trailer shows a few more ways that it manifests itself in the film. Check it out.

Now, being as this trailer comes out mere weeks before the film’s February 28 release, you’d be justified in thinking it reveals a little more than some people will like. That paint scene, for example, is genius and would have been a nice surprise. However, seeing something like that in this trailer made me want to see this movie even more. So here’s a case of the spoilers not meaning much because they did the job. They made me more interested in the film.

Besides Moss, The Invisible Man co-stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer, as well as Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular character. It opens February 27.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

