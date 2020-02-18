Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The First Trailer For Amazing Stories' Return Imagines Itself Some Impossibilities

Also: Planes. Lots of planes. (Image: Apple)

Will the stories be amazing? Hard to say yet. But our first look at Apple’s take on the beloved anthology show is intriguing, to say the least.

An Amazing Stories reboot with Spielberg’s involvement was one of the first things we heard about when it came to Apple’s plans to enter the streaming service arena—well before we even knew what it would be called. But while we’ve seen Apple TV+ deliver on a few genre hits already, we’re only now just finally time to get a glimpse at what Spielberg’s landmark deal with the tech giant is going to offer.

Like its ‘80s predecessor, the new Amazing Stories will tell standalone genre tales dabbling with sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and other genre elements, this time across five individual episodes. While the trailer itself obfuscates just which individual episodes are which here, it seems a big theme for the show’s return will be—befitting of our pop cultural moment—superpowers, from heroic grandfathers to lots of powers-based hand-splaying going on.

Amazing Stories will come to Apple TV+ starting March 6.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
coronavirus earther global-economy oil uh-oh

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Caused The Biggest Global Oil Demand Dip In History

Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history, and it’s all because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles