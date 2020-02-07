Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Brightest LED Truck Light Bar Ever Will Make Your Neighbours Hate You

If you hate driving in the dark, then I think you’ll enjoy seeing this video of a DIY LED light bar setup. Not only does this thing make everything bright, it takes the dark out behind some dumpsters and beats the dark turds right out of it. Plus, this brightest LED light array is mounted on a very cool custom truck, not that you can really see the truck because you’re effectively blinded.

These LED arrays were built by YouTuber (you know, like a potato) RCtestflight out of 40 100W emitters for the larger 4kW array, and 18 100W emitters for the smaller (but more practical) 1.8kW array.

You can see both arrays in action in this video:

The large array has 60 degree glass lenses, which makes a beam a bit too wide for comfortable use; the smaller array gives each LED emitter its own parabolic reflector, which creates a more usable beam.

The video also gives a good comparison between regular high-beams and the 1.8 kW array:

That’s a hell of a lot of light.

It’s a fascinating experiment/project, and I suppose if you’re in the vampire extermination or neighbour-waking business, this is likely just the thing for you.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles