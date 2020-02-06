The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Isn't As Aggressive As You'd Think

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Graphics by Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik. (Graphic: wilcoblok, Instagram)

Spy photographer Wilco Blok just leaked the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (not the first time!) ahead of its big reveal tomorrow afternoon, showing off a new look that’s familiarly Cadillac while also being surprisingly low-key and maybe a little overthought.

Photog wilcoblok posted the leak to their Instagram. The original source of the photo is unclear.

The face now features tight, wide headlights that bleed into the grille, which would honestly look better if it didn’t. Showing the car in white also reveals how much sheer surface area there is in the front with the new design, with broad stretches of featureless bumper boxing in the grille.

Down the side, we get a floating roofline with blacked out window pillars, and what’s looks like they could be motorised running boards. We caught a glimpse of the rear end from a GM teaser image last week, and we know the interior will get a massive screen, as is fashionable for the time.

All that being said, it is a modern look, and glancing back at the current-gen luxury mass-wagon, it immediately dates its predecessor. I’ll see it in the flesh tomorrow at its scheduled reveal, so let me know what you’d like to know.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

