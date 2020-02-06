The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Isn't As Aggressive As You'd Think

Graphics by Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik. (Graphic: wilcoblok, Instagram)

Spy photographer Wilco Blok just leaked the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (not the first time!) ahead of its big reveal tomorrow afternoon, showing off a new look that’s familiarly Cadillac while also being surprisingly low-key and maybe a little overthought.

Photog wilcoblok posted the leak to their Instagram. The original source of the photo is unclear.

The face now features tight, wide headlights that bleed into the grille, which would honestly look better if it didn’t. Showing the car in white also reveals how much sheer surface area there is in the front with the new design, with broad stretches of featureless bumper boxing in the grille.

Down the side, we get a floating roofline with blacked out window pillars, and what’s looks like they could be motorised running boards. We caught a glimpse of the rear end from a GM teaser image last week, and we know the interior will get a massive screen, as is fashionable for the time.

All that being said, it is a modern look, and glancing back at the current-gen luxury mass-wagon, it immediately dates its predecessor. I’ll see it in the flesh tomorrow at its scheduled reveal, so let me know what you’d like to know.