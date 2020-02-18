Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

That Time A Tesla Towed An Entire Qantas Dreamliner

Image: Qantas Newsroom

Despite a tonne of evidence to the contrary, electric cars still have a bad reputation when it comes to towing. They're simply not powerful enough, according to certain 'experts'.

Here's a friendly reminder of that time a Tesla Model X P100D towed a fricking Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Melbourne Airport. Total load: 130 tonnes. Is that enough power for ya?

In May 2018, Tesla set a new Guinness World Record by towing a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a single Model X P100D. At the time, it made headlines as the heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle. It managed to pull the 130 tonne Dreamliner almost 300 metres.

Admittedly, this was on tarmac (the P100D has the capacity to tow 2.5 tonnes on the road) and there was no cargo or passengers on board, which lightened the load. But it remains a very impressive feat.

Here's a breakdown of how the two vehicles compare:

DREAMLINER  TESLA MODEL X
CAPACITY 236 seats 5-7 seats
ON ROAD RATED TOW CAPACITY N/A 2,500kg
TOP SPEED Mach. 82 250km/h
RANGE 14,500km 565km
SIZE 63m x 60m (wingspan) 5mx 2.2m

Incidentally, this wasn't the first time Qantas used an electric vehicle to tow one of its planes. In recent years, the airline has been using electric aircraft tugs in Sydney and Canberra in a bid to reduce greenhouse emissions.

"With more than 10,000 pieces of Qantas ground services equipment like catering trucks, aircraft loaders and other vehicles all running on diesel, even just a small shift to electric power will have an enormous impact in the move to a sustainable future," Qantas said at the time.

So the next time somebody blithely insists that electric cars can't compete on torque, show them this video:

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles