Tesla's Sentry Mode Caught This Australian Woman's Keying

tesla sentry mode keyingImage: Getty Images

An Australian woman has been caught on camera keying a Tesla after the vehicle activated its security defences and filmed the woman doing the deed at a shopping centre parking in Sydney.

A video, posted to Facebook by Darren Pearce, shows a woman keying his Tesla in a Sydney parking lot after surveying the area for witnesses. The woman's proximity to the car activated the car's security system, Sentry Mode, which captured the woman mid-act.

"Just got home from Penrith Westfield shopping centre when I realised my car had been keyed," the Tesla owner said on Facebook.

"Luckily, it was all caught on sentry mode, it shows this lady keying my car clear as day."

Image: Facebook

Tesla's Sentry Mode is a feature included on all Tesla vehicles to monitor any suspicious happenings when you're away from your parked vehicle.

"When suspicious motion is detected, your car will react depending on the severity of the threat," the Tesla site reads.

"If a significant threat is detected, the cameras on your car will begin recording, and the alarm system will activate. You will receive an alert from your Tesla app notifying you that an incident has occurred."

Sadly, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode cannot work concurrently so bring your dog with you if you plan to avoid keying incidents like the one above.

