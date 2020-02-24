Every Tesla Charger In Australia So Far

Image: Getty

As Tesla's have become increasingly popular in Australia over the last few years, the need for more chargers and superchargers around the country has increased. But you may not know they're there unless you know where to look. We can help with that.

Here is every Tesla charger currently up and running in Australia, broken down by state.

Tesla Supercharger Locations Australia

Superchargers are the quickest way to charge a Tesla up when you're on the road. But it's best not to rely on them entirely, because there still aren't that many of them across Australia.

Charging time will vary depending on your model and certain conditions but as a rough guideline it may take around 20 to 30 minutes to reach 50%, depending on how full the battery is to begin, and can take up to 75 minutes if you're charging to full.

It's worth noting that Tesla batteries charge faster the lower they are, so if you're in a hurry (taking how far you need to go before your next charge into consideration) you don't have to completely fill it.

Some Tesla models may get some Supercharging credits annually. After all credits have been used Supercharging costs $0.42 per kWh in Australia.

Charging history is automatically added to your Tesla account and it will show the amount of credits you have used and/or what you have been billed.

Tesla Superchargers New South Wales

Bathurst

Berry

Broadway

Coffs Harbour

Cooma

Dubbo

Goulburn

Gundagai

Heatherbrae

Knockrow

Port Macquarie

Sydney - coming soon

Tamworth

Tuggerah

Tesla Superchargers Victoria

Ballarat

Bendigo

Euroa

Hollydene

Horsham

Lakes Entrance - coming soon

Mansfield - coming soon

Richmond

Torquay Great Ocean road - coming soon

Traralgon - coming soon

Warrnambool

Wodonga

Tesla Superchargers Queensland

Brisbane - coming soon

Fortitude Valley

Gold Coast

Gympie - coming soon

Toowoomba - coming soon

Tesla Superchargers South Australia

Adelaide

Clare Valley

Keith

Tesla Superchargers Western Australia

Eaton

Perth - coming soon

Tesla Superchargers ACT

Canberra - Majura Park

Tesla Destination Chargers Australia

Destination chargers are much slower than superchargers, so they're best used if you have the time to stay a the place for a few hours, or are able to charge overnight.

This is where the Tesla app is handy if you want to fill that time away from the car — it will let you know the progress of the charge and when it is done.

Again, exact charging time is going to depend on factors such as your make and model and how low the battery is.

Tesla Chargers New South Wales

Albury - Atura Hotel Albury

Armidale Region - Petersons Armidale Winery & Guesthouse

Armidale - Quality Hotel Powerhouse Armidale

Armidale - Armidale Motel-

Auburn - Anna Wang

Ballina - Quality Hotel Ballina Beach Resort

Bankstown - The Highline Venue

Batesman Bay - Batemans Bay Soldiers Club

Bathurst - Abercrombie House

Bathurst - Armada Bathurst

Baulkham Hills - Stockland Baulkham Hills

Bermagui - The Anchorage

Berrara - Berrara Beach Holiday Chalets

Berrima - Bendooley Estate

Berry - Silos Estate Berry

Bodalla - Bodalla Dairy Shed and Cheese Factory

Bondi - Pacific Bondi Beach

Borrodell - Borrodell Vineyard

Bourke - Bourke Riverside Motel

Bowral - Biota Dining

Bowral - Bowral Designer Home

Broke - Glenguin Estate & Vineyard

Broke - Wollombi Estate

Broken Hill - Emaroo Tramway Terrace

Brookvale - Westfield Warringah Mall

Broulee - The Bower at Broulee

Broulee - The Lodge Broulee Motel

Brunswick Heads - Brunswick River Inn

Bundanoon - Airbnb Bundanoon

Bungendore - The Carrington Inn

Byron Bay - Beach Suites Byron Bay

Burradoo - Craigiervar

Burrawang - Sirmione - Burrawang

Byron Bay - Jim's Beach House

Byron Bay - Byron at Byron Resort and Spa

Byron Bay - Bay Lane Penthouse - Entry via Bay Lane

Byron Bay - Beach Suites Byron Bay

Byron Bay - Byron Cove Beach House

Byron Bay - McTavish Surf

Cammeray - Stockland Cammeray

Campbelltown - Macarthur Square Shopping Centre

Canowindra - Everview Luxury Retreat

Castle Hill - Castle Hill Towers Red Car Park B1 Row 7

Castle Hill - The Hills Lodge

Casuarina - Beach House on She-Oak

Charlestown - Best Western PLUS Apollo International

Chatswood - Westfield Chatswood Car Park

Cherrybrook - Cherrybrook Village Basement Carpark

Coffs Harbour - Parks Beach Resort Hotel

Coffs Harbour - The Observatory Holiday Apartments

Coogee - Crowne Plaza Coogee

Coolangatta - Mountain Ridge Wines

Cowra - Cowra Council

Dee Why - Northern Beaches Carpark Level B2, PCYC Carpark

Diamond Beach - Seafarers Diamond Beach

Diamond Beach - Sea Horse Diamond Beach

Drummoyne - Birkenhead Point Outlet Centre

Dubbo - Best Western Bluegum Motel

Dubbo- Akuna Motor Inn & Apartments

Dubbo- Orana Motel

East Maitland - Stockland Green Hills

Eastern Creek - Alpha Hotel Eastern Creek

Eastern Creek - Sydney Motorsports Park

Emu Plains - Braemar Lodge & Spa

Erina - Erina Fair

Forbes - Airbnb Forbes Girragirra Retreat

Forbes - Country Mile Motor Inn

Forest Lodge - Tramsheds Harold Park - Top Carpark Near Entry

Freshwater - Harbord Diggers

Glen Innes - Glen Innes Visitor Information Center

Glendale - Stockland Glendale

Glenfield Park - Quality Hotel Rules Club Wagga

Goulburn - Best Western Plus Goulburn

Grafton - Fitzroy Motel Inn

Gundaroo - Petrichor Farm

Gunnedah - Mackellar Motel

Guyong - Cadogan Country House

Hanwood - Mino + Co Wines Cellar Door

Haymarket - Novotel Sydney Central

Haymarket - Market City

Homebush West - Sydney Markets

Howlong - Howlong Golf Resort

Huskisson - Sea Mist Jervis Bay

Jamberoo - Terragong 1858 Bed & Breakfast

Jaspers Brush - Haven at Berry Holiday Cottages

Jesmond - Stockland Jesmond

Jindabyne - The Panorama Jindabyne

Jindabayne - Rydges Horizon Snowy Mountains

Joadja - Joadja Historic Site & Distillery

Junee - The Crossing Motel

Kandos - Kandos Museum

Kangaroo Valley - Moosewood Kangaroo Valley Air BnB

Kangaroo Valley - Banksia Park Cottages

Katoomba- Scenic World Katoomba

Kensington - Supa Centa Moore Park Lower ground car park

Kiama - Bella K

Killcare Heights - Bells at Killcare Boutique Hotel

Kirribilli - Glenferrie Lodge Kirribilli

Kogarah - Kogarah Town Centre

Kulnura - Noonaweena

Lakehaven - Lakehaven Castle Cottage

Lake Crackenback - Lake Crackenback Resort

Leura - Bethany Manor

Lismore - Lismore Bounty Motel

Long Jetty - Ibis Styles The Entrance

Lovedale - Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

Macksville - Mandarin Motel

Macquarie Park - Eden Gardens Sydney

Magenta - Pullman Magenta Shores Resort

Main Arm - Altitude 261

Maryland - Curlew Retreat

Mascot - Sydney Airport Qantas Valet

Mascot - Park on King

Mayfield - The Gateway Inn Newcastle

Merimbula - The Coast Resort Merimbula

Merimbula - Albacore Apartments

Merrylands - Stockland Merrylands

Milton Park - Milton Park Country House

Miranda - Westfield Miranda

Mittagong - The Fitzroy Inn

Moama - Comfort Resort Echuca Moame

Mollymook - Mollymook Surfbeach Motel

Mollymook - Mollymook Beach House

Mollymook - Bannisters Pavilion

Mollymook - Seascape Motel

Mollymook - Bannisters by the Sea

Moree - Baths Motel

Moss Vale - Old Nunnery B&B

Mount Adrah - Hillview Farmstay

Mount View - Briar Ridge Vineyard

Mount View - Savannah Estate

Mount View - Petersons Wines

Mudgee - Blue Wren Wines

Mudgee - Mudgee Information Centre

Mudgee - Petersons Wines

Mudgee - Lowe Wines and The Zin House

Mudgee - Winning Post Motor Inn

Murrumbateman - Shaw Vineyard Estate

Nambucca Heads - Nambucca Plaza Shopping Centre

Narara - Gosford Inn Motel

Narooma - Anchors Aweigh Narooma

Nelson Bay - The Nelson Resort

New Lambton - Executive Inn

Newcastle - Rydges Newcastle

Newcastle - Novotel Newcastle Beach

North Sydney Greenwood Plaza

Oberon - Oberon Visitor Information Centre

Orange - Simply Nile Cafe

Orange - Borrodell Vineyard Accommodation

Orange - Dragonfly Cottages

Orange - Heifer Station Wines

Orange - Highland Heritage Estate

Orange - Ross Hill Wines

Orange - Sisters Rock Restaurant

Orange - Town Square Motel Orang

Peak Hill - Peak Hill Caravan Park

Perisher Valley - The Man From Snowy River Hotel Perisher

Pokolbin - Hunter Valley Resort

Pokolbin - Hunter Valley Cooperage B&B

Pokolbin - The Longhouse Pokolbin

Pokolbin - Kirkton Park Hunter Valley

Pokolbin - Oakvale Wines

Pokolbin - Peterson House

Pokolbin - Dogwood

Pokolbin - Tamburlaine Wines

Pokolbin - Brokenwood Wines

Pokolbin - Spicers Hunter Valley

Pokolbin - Spicers Vineyard Estate

Pokolbin - Tamburlaine Wines

Port Macquarie - Aston Hill Motor Lodge

Port Macquarie - Koala Tree Motel

Port Macquarie - The Observatory

Port Macquarie - Ana Mandara Luxury Bed & Breakfast

Port Macquarie - Sails resort

Prospect - Atura Blacktown

Queanbeyan West - Chris Gracik

Rhodes - Rhodes Waterside Level P3

Ropes Crossing - Ropes Crossing Village Shopping Centre

Rouse Hill - Rouse Hill Town Centre

Sanctuary Point - House Sanctuary Point

Sandy Flat - Donegal Horse and Farmstay

Scone - Portman House

Shellharbour - Stockland

Shoalhaven Heads - Bangalay Luxury Villas

Soldiers Point - Bannisters Port Stephens

Soldiers Point - Soldiers Point Marina

South Murwillumbah - Gallery Motel

Stanhope Gardens - Aldi Mall Carpark

Stanwell Tops - Tumbling Waters Retreat

Sydney - Bankstown Sports Clubk

Sydney - Pullman Sydney Hyde Park

Sydney - Sheraton on the Park

Sydney - Pier One Sydney Harbour

Sydney - Intercontinental Sydney

Sydney - The Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney

Sydney - Park Hyatt Sydney

Sydney - The Langham Hotel Sydney

Sydney - Secure Parking at the Hilton

Sydney - Broadway Shopping Centre Level B2

Sydney - Westfield Sydney Central Plaza Valet Parking

Sydney - Pacific Bondi Beach

Sydney Queen Victoria Building Valet Parking

Sydney Olympic Park - P1 Car Park Level 2

Tamworth - CH Boutique Hotel

Tamworth - The Quality Hotel PowerHouse

Taree - Alabaster Motor Inn

Tenterfield - Settlers Motor Inn

Tenterfield - Old Council Chambers Luxury Accommodation/li>

Tenterfield - Glenrock Gardens/li>

Terrigal - Terrigal Crowne Plaza

Terry Hills - Hills Flower Market

Thredbo - Alpine Hotel

Thredbo - Cedar Creek 3

Toowoon Bay - Kim's Beachside Retreat

Tumut - Elm Cottage<

Tumut - Tumut River Brewing Co

Tweed Heads - Tweed Heads Vegas Motel

Uki - Gymea Eco Retreat & Spa

Ulladulla - Harbour View Apartment

Vacy - Cabins in the Clouds

Wagga Wagga - Valet Park and Fly Wagga Airport

Wagga Wagga - Thirsty Crow Brewery

Wallsend - Stockland Wallsend

Warwick Farm - The William Inglis Hotel

Wentworth Point - Marina Square Shopping Centre

Wentworthville - Belhaven Manor

Wetherill Park - Stockland

Windsor - Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley

Wolgan Valley - Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley

Wollombi - Wild Edge Retreat

Wooli - Riptide Wooli

Woolloomooloo - Ovolo Woolloomooloo</li?

Zetland - East Village Level P2

Australian Capital Territory

Barton - Hotel Kurrajong

Barton - Hotel Realm Canberra

Braddon - Mode 3 (Ground Level Car Park)

Braddon - Capital Executive Apartments

Chisholm - Chisholm Village Shopping Centre

Canberra - Crowne Plaza Canberra

Canberra - Hyatt Hotel Canberra

Canberra - Majura Park Shopping Centre

Canberra - QT Hotel Canberra

Canberra - Secure Parking Canberra Centre L1

Lyneham - Thoroughbred Park Canberra

Tesla Chargers Victoria

Alberton - Airbnb Port Albert

Albert Park - Pullman Albert Park

Apollo Bay - Best Western Apollo Bay Motel

Apollo Bay - Great Ocean Road Brewhouse

Ararat - Ararat Library

Bairnsdale - Riversleigh Bairnsdale

Bairnsdale - Bairnsdale International

Ballarat - Sovereign Hill Museums Association

Ballarat - Craig's Royal Hotel

Bangholme - White & Yolk

Barongarook - Otway Estate

Beechworth - Golden Heritage Motor Inn

Beechworth - Haldon Estate Wines

Beechworth - Beechworth Cider

Belmont - Barwon Valley Lodge

Bendigo - Bendigo Big 4 Caravan Park

Bendigo - City Centre Motel Bendigo

Bendigo - The Good Loaf

Bendigo - Alexandra Place

Bendigo - Central Deborah Motek

Berwick - Beaconsfied Dental

Bridgewater-on-Loddon - Bridgewater Motel

Bright - Mister Brightside

Camberwell - Camberwell Shopping Centre

Cape Schanck - RACV Cape Schanck Resort

Carlton - Arrow on Swanston

Chadstone - Chadstone Shopping Centre

Churchill - Churchill Hotel

Colac - Colac Plaza.

Court - Aalborg Bright

Daylesford - Bilson's Landing

Daylesford - Lake House

Daylesford - King's Cottage

Derrimut - Lincraft

Dinner Plain - Rundells Alpine Lodge

Dixons Creek - De Bortoli Wines Dixons Creek

Docklands - Harbourtown Shopping Centre

Doncaster - Westfield Doncaster Valet

Doncaster East - Stockland The Pines

Dookie - Tallis Wine Company

Dunolly - Dunollym Golden Traingle Motel

East Colac - Otway Gate Motel

East Melbourne - Pullman Melbourne On The Park

Echuca - Pevensey Motor Lodge

Eildon - Eildon Boat Club

Epping - Pacific Epping Shopping Centre

Essendon Airport - Jet City Essendon Airport

Eumemmerring - Atura Dandenong

Euroa - Castle Creek Motor Inn

Falls Creek - Falls Creek resorts

Fernihurst - Cathcart Farm

Fish Creek - Fish Creek Hotel

Flinders - Flinders Hotel

Freshwater Creek - The Farmer's Place

Freshwater Creek - Mayfield Park

Geelong - Vue Apartments Geelong

Gipsy Point - Gipsy Point Lakeside

Glen Iris - Stockland Tooronga

Golden Square - Golden Square Motor Inn

Harrietville - Harrietville Hotel Motel

Healesville - RACV Healesville Country Club

Hepburn- Clifftop at Hepburn

Horsham - Horsham International Hotel

Inverloch - Big4 Inverloch Holiday Park

Inverloch - RACV Inverloch Resort

Jan Juc - RACV Torquay Resort

Johanna - Rotten Point House

Kennington - Kennington Village Shopping Centre

Killingworth - Killingworth Hill Cafe

Kyneton - Hat'itude on Piper

Kyneton - The Tipsy Rabbit

Kyneton - Circa 1860

Kyneton - Source Dining

Lakes Entrance - Central Hotel and Motel

Lakes Entrance - Prime Pet Friendly Tourist Park

Leongatha - Leongatha Motel

Lyonville - Radio Springs Hotel

Mansfield - Delatite Wines

Marlo - Marlo Hotel

Marysville - Vibe Hotel Marysville

Melbourne - RACV City Club Melbourne

Melbourne - Sofitel Melbourne On Collins

Melbourne - Alto Hotel on Bourke

Melbourne - QT Melbourne

Melbourne - Melbourne Marriott Hotel

Melbourne - Grand Hyatt Melbourne

Melbourne - Crown Metropol Southbank

Melbourne - Secure Parking LG

Melbourne - Secure Parking L1, L3. L4

Melbourne - GreenCo Parking

Melbourne - 535 Little Lonsdale Street Flagstaff Car Park

Merricks - Paradigm Hill Wines

Merrijig - The Sebel Pinnacle Valley

Metung - Metung Hotel

Mildura - Mercure Hotel

Mildura - Mildura Motor Inn

Mitchellstown - Mitchelton Hotel

Moonee Ponds - Moonee Ponds Central Level P2

Mount Hotham - Lawlers Apartments

Mount Hotham - Moritz Apartments

Myrtleford - Gapsted Wines

Narbethong - Black Spur Inn

Newhaven - Island Bay Ranch

Newhaven - The Cape Kitchen Phillip Island

Olinda - Coonara Springs Restauarant

Oxley - King River Cafe

Phillip Island - Silverwater Resorts Phillip Island

Phillip Island - Clifftop Accommodation Phillip Island

Point Cook - Stockland Point Cook

Pomonal - Red Rock Olives

Porepunkah - Feathertop Winery

Portland - Quest Portland

Portland - The Richmond Henty Hotel

Port Fairy - Central Motel

Queenscliff - Queenscliff Brewhouse

Red Hill - Eldridge Estate

Richmond - Amora Hotel Riverwalk Richmond

Ringwood - Eastland Shopping Centre

Rosebud - Amberlee Holiday Homes & Accommodation

Rutherglen - Wine Village Motor Inn

Rutherglen - Scion Vineyard & Winery

Rye - One Four Nelson

Sale - Mansi On Raymond

Sale - The Criterion Hotel

Sandy Point - Sunshine Rise Beach House

Sassafras - Proserpina Bakery Sassafras

Sea Lake - Sea Lake Motel

South Yarra - The Olsen Hotel

Southbank - Crown Metropol Melbourne

St Kilda - The Prince Hotel

Swan Hill - Swan Hill Council

Taradale - Church Road Winery

Taylors Lake - Watergardens Town Centre

Traralgon - Stockland

Tullamarine - Qantas Valet Parking

Wahgunyah - All Saints Estate

Wandiligong - The Dacha

Wangaratta - Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway

Warburton - Warburton Holiday Park

Warrnambool - Lady Bay Resort

Warrnambool - City Central Motel & Apartments

Warrnambool - Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs

Warrnambool - Warrnambool Council

Whitfield - Dal Zotto Wines

Williamstowns - The Botanic Apartments

Wye - Horizons

Tesla Chargers Queensland

Agnes Water - Escape 1770

Airlie Beach - Coral Sea Resort

Austinville - Gold Coast tree Houses

Ballandean - Hidden Creek Winery

Barcaldine - Barcaldine Country Motor Inn

Beerwah - Australia Zoo

Benowa - RACV Royal Pines Resort

Brendale - Eatons Hill Village Shopping Centre

Brisbane - W Brisbane Hotel

Brisbane - Secure Parking - QueensPlaza L2

Brisbane - Hotel Grand Chancellor Brisbane

Brisbane - Hotel Sofitel Brisbane

Brisbane - Rydges South Bank

Brisbane - Next Hotel Brisbane

Brisbane - Wintergarden Secure Parking L4

Brisbane - Post Office Square Secure Parking L1

Brisbane Airport - Qantas Valet Parking

Broadbeach - Hi Ho Beach Apartments

Brookwater - Brookwater Golf Course

Buddina - Kawana Shoppingworld - Mezzanine Level

Bundaberg - Econo Lodge Park Lane

Burleigh Heads - Burleigh Mediterranean Resort

Burleigh Waters - Stockland Burleigh Heads

Cairns - Pullman Cairns International

Cairns - Cairns Sheridan Hotel

Cairns - Crystalbrook Collection Riley

Cairns - Pullman Reef Hotel Casino

Caloundra - Stockland Caloundra

Canungra - O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat

Capalaba - REA Solar

Chermside - The Chermside Apartments

Childers - Lake Redbrook Retreat Queensland

Cleveland - Stockland Cleveland Shopping Centre

Coolangatta - Nirvana By The Sea

Coombabah - Southport Airport

Currajong - Mercure Townsville

Earlville - Stockland Cairns Shopping Centre

East Mackay - Potter's Oceanside Motel

Eatons Hill - Eatons Hill Retreat

Eatons Hill - Eatons Hill Hotels

Emerald - Comfort Inn Midlander Emerald

Fig Tree Pocket - Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

Fortitude Valley - Ovolo The Valley

Gatton - Room Motels Gatton

Gatton - The University of Queensland - Gatton Campus

Gladstone-City - Harbour Lodge Motel

Glen Aplin - Glen Aplin Gardens B&B

Gold Coast - QT Hotel Gold Coast

Granschester - Spicers Hidden Valley

Gympie - Room Motels

Hamilton - Eat Street Northshore

Helensvale - Gold Coast Holiday Park & Motel

Herne Hill - Mondo Nougat

Hervey Bay - Grand Mercure Allegra Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay - Stockland Hervey Bay

Hope Island - Hope Island Marketplace Basement Parking/li>

Ipswich - 88 Limestone St

Isle of Capri - Capri on Via Roma

Kangaroo Point - The Point Brisbane

Kangaroo Point - Kangaroo Point Car Park

Kelvin Grove - Quest Kelvin Grove Apartment Hotel

Kingaroy - Room Motels

Lake Moogerah - Moogerah Lake Houses 5,7 and 11

Loganholme - Hyperdome Shopping Centre L1

Lutwyche - Zoe's House

Main Beach - Palazzo Versace

Maleny - Spicers Tamarind Retreat

Maleny - Maleny Botanic Gardens

Montville - Montville Oceanview Cottages

Mooloolaba - Spinnaker Quays

Mooloolaba - Mirra Chana on the Spit

Mooloolaba - Pier 33 Mooloolaba

Mount Cotton - Sirromet Wines

Mutarnee - Frosty Mango

Noosa Heads - RACV Noosa Resort

Noosa Head - Sofitel Noosa

Noosa Heads - Airbnb Noosa Heads

Noosa North Short - Beach Road Holiday Homes

Noosaville - neads of Noosa Brewing Co

North Lakes - North Lakes Hotel

North Rockhampton - Stockland Rockhampton

Parkhurst - Kortes Resort

Pinbarren/Noosa - Noosa Avalon Farm Eco Cottages

Port Douglas - Port Douglas QT

Rockhampton - Rockhampton Car Park

Rockhampton - best western Plus The Stirling

Roma - Roma Explorer Inn

Runaway Bay - Runaway Bay Marina

Sanctuary Cove

Sandstone Point - Panorama Villa

Spring Hill - Ovolo Incholm

Springfield Central - Orion Springfield Central Lower G North Carpark

St Lucia - The University of Queensland

Sunshine Beach - Bezch House on Surfside

Surfers Paradise - Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise - Hilton

Surfers Paradise - Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa

Tin Can Bay - Sandcastle Motel

Toombul - Toombul Shopping Centre

Toowoomba - Altitude Motel and Apartments

Toowoomba - Walton Stores

Upper Coomera - H Harvey Prestige Body Shop

Warwick - City View Motel Warwick

Werribee - Pacific Werribee Shopping Centre

West Bundaberg - Stockland Bundaberg

West Gladstone - Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre

Wyberba - Girraween Environmental Lodge

Tesla Chargers South Australia

Adelaide - Comfort Hotel Adelaide Riviera

Adelaide - Majestic Roof Garden Hotel

Adelaide - Hotel Grand Chancellor Adelaide on Hindley

Adelaide - Miller Apartments

Adelaide - Stamford Plaza Adelaide

Adelaide Airport - Qantas Valet Parking

Arno Bay - Arno Bay Hotel Motel

Birdwood - National Motor Museum

Cadell - Caudo Vineyards

Ceduna - Ceduna East West Motel

Clare - Clare Country Club

Clare - Clare Valley Motel

Clare - Mr. Mick Cellar Door & Kitchen

Coober Pedy - Desert Cave Hotel

Coober Pedy - BIG4 Stuart Range Outback Resort

Flaxman Valley - Flaxman Wines

Fullarton - Hurley's Arkaba Hotel

Glenelg - Stamford Grand Adelaide

Glenside - Burnside Village

Goolwa - Goolwa Visitor Information Centre

Greenock - Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars

Gumeracha - Unico Zelo

Gumeracha - Applewood Distillery

Island Beach Kangaroo Island - Island Beach Lodge

Island Beach Kangaroo Island - Malibu Lodge

Jamestown - Railway Hotel Motel Jamestown

Jamestown - Northern Areas Council Jamestown

Kangaroo Island - Lifetime Private Retreats Cliff House

Kangaroo Island - Lifetime Private Retreats Sky House

Kapunda - Kapunda Town Centre Public Car Park

Keith - Keith Motor Inn

Kolan - Platypus Park Riverside Retreat

Langhorne Creek - Bremerton Wines

Loxton - East Terrace Library & Visitor Centre /li>

Lyndoch - Barossa Pavilions

Lyndoch - Chateau Yaldara

Maitland - Barley Stacks Winery

Marananga - The Louise and Appellation

McLaren Vale - McLaren Vale Motel & Apartments

McLaren Vale - Chapel Hill Winery

McLaren Vale - Maxwell of McLaren Vale

McLaren Vale - Fox Creek Wines

Melrose - Under the Mount

Mount Benson - Cape Jaffa Wines

Mount Gambier - Comfort Inn Silver Birch

Mount Gambier - Lakes Resort

Myponga - Myponga Hall

Nuriootpa - Elderton Wines

Nuriootpa - Big4 Barossa Tourist Park

Nuriootpa - Vine Court Barossa

Nuriootpa - Vine Inn Barossa

Padthaway - Padthaway Caravan Park

Paringa - The Frames

Penola - Raidis Estate Coonawarra

Point Turton - Point Turton Caravan Park LuxePods

Port Augusta - Majestic Oasis Apartments

Port Augusta - Standpipe Motel

Port Broughton - Barunga West Council

Port Lincoln - Bay 10 Accommodation

Port Lincoln - Beer Garden Brewing

Quorn - Great Northern Lodge

Robe - Guichen Bay Motel

Robe - Caledonian Inn

Stirling - The Organic Market & Cafe

Sunlands - Waikerie Golf & Country Club

Tonsley - Tonsley Innovation District

Toowoon Bay - Commodore on the Park

Tumby Bay - Modra's Apartments

Victor Harbor - McCracken Country Club

Victor Harbor - Grosvenor Gardens

Waikerie - Rain Moth Gallery

Waikerie - Waikerie Civic Centre

Wallaroo - Wallaroo Marina Apartments

Wallaroo - Wallaroo Holiday Park

Whyalla - Best Western Alexander Motel

Wirrina Cove - New Terry Hotel and Gold Resort

Tesla Chargers Western Australia

Acton Park - Tree Chalets

Albany - City of Albany Visitor's Centre

Albany - Earl Street Apartments

Albany - House on frederick

Albany - The Sandalwood Cafe

Albany - Albany Harbourside

Albany - Mira Mar Retreat

Albany - Beachside Apartments

Albany - Country Comfort Amity Motel

Alkimos - Alkimos Gateway Shopping Centre

Amelup - The Lily Dutch Windmill

Belmont - Country Comfort Inter City Hotel and Apartments

Boorabbin - Koora Retreat Centre

Bremer Bay - Bremer Bay Resort

Bridgetown - Bridgetown Valley Lodge

Broome - Cable Beach Club Resort Broome

Broome - Eco Beach Wildnerness Retreat

Busselton - Busselton Central Shopping Centre

Carnarvon - Carnarvon Motel

Carnarvon - Carnarvon Seachange Apartments

Cervantes - Pinnacles Edge Resort

Denmark - Chimes Spa Retreat

East Perth - Crowne Plaza

Esperance - Comfort Inn Bay of Isles

Geraldton - The Gerald Apartment Hotel

Geraldton - Belair Gardens Caravan Park Geraldton

Geraldton - Ocean West Apartments Geraldton

Gnarabup - Kilifi Beach House

Gracetown - Gilgara Retreat

Hazelmere - Trillion Trees

Henley Brook - Edgecombe Brothers

Herne Hill - Swan Settlers Market

Hopetoun - Wavecrest Bar & Bistro

Jerramungup Caravan Park Jerramungup

Jurien Bay - Jurien Bay Tourist Park

Kargoolie - The View On Hannans

Karratha - The Ranges Karratha

Kewdale - Kewdale Tavern

Kojonup - Kojonup B&B

Kojonup - Kojonup Retail Centre

Kulin - Public Area Kulin

Kulin - Caravan Park Kulin

Lake Grace - Lake Grace Roadhouse & Accommodation

Margaret River - Margaret River Tourist Park

Margaret River - Lone Pine Cottage

Margaret River - Voyager Estate

Meadow - The Billabong Homestead Hotel

Merredin - Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre

Myalup - Myalup Beach Caravan Park/Indian Ocean Retreat

Narrogin- Narrogin Motel

Northcliffe - NorthCliffe Hotel

Perth - Hyatt Regency Perth

Perth - COMO The Treasury

Perth - The Sebel West Perth

Preston Beach - Footprints Resort

Ravensthorpe - Ravensthorpe Caravan Park

Riverton - Stockland Riverton

Shark bay - Ocean Park

Walpole - Nockolds Cottage Holiday Unit

Walpole - Rest Point Caravan Park

West Beach - Smith St Holiday House

Williams - The Williams Woolshed

Wilyabrup - Woodlands Wines

Yallingup - Wills Domain Cellar Door & Restaurant

Tesla Chargers Tasmania

Adventure Bay - Adventure Bay General Store

Berriedale - Museum of Old and New Art

Bronte Park - Highland Cabins Bronte Park

Coles Bay - Saffire-freycine

Coles Bay - Freycinet Lodge

Cradle Mountain - Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village

Cradle Mountain - Cradle Mountain Hotel

Dover - Ashdowns of Dover Bed & Breakfast

Eaglehawk Neck - Lufra Hotel

Grove - Willie Smith's

Heybridge - On The Beach Cottage

Hobart - RACV/RACT Hobart Apartment Hotel

Hobart - MACq 01 Hotel

Hobart - Macquarie Point

Kettering - The Cove

Lake St Clair - Pumphouse Point

Latrobe - House of Anvers

Launceston - Colonial

Launceston - Madiba House

Launceston - Kennedy House

Launceston - Stillwater Restaurant and Seven Rooms

Port Arthur - McHenry Distillery

Rocky Hills - Dragonfly Lodge

Sheffield - The Stables

Sheffield - The Vale Farmstay and Airfield

Sidmouth - Moores Hill Estate

Strahan- Strahan Village Hotel

Triabunna - Triabunna Cafe

Waratah - Bischoff Hotel

Wynyard - Coastal Pods Wynyard

Tesla Chargers Northern Territory

Alice Springs - Crown Plaza

Alice Springs - Elkira Court Motel

Darwin - Darwin City Edge Resort

Darwin - Darwin Waterfront

Eaton - Darwin International Airport

The Gardens - The Avenue

This is an ongoing list, so let us know if here is a new one we have missed