Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Take Your First Look At The 2020 Ford Bronco's Taillights

I know everyone who is even considering plopping down several wet paper bags full of cash for the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco is most likely waiting to pull the trigger based on the reveal of one crucial detail: the Bronco’s new taillights. We’ve seen what seems to be the leaked headlights, and now, thanks to a reader named Eric spotting a disguised Bronco testing in Michigan, we have a peek at the new Bronco’s taillights.

From what we can see behind the obscuring disguise-mesh, the taillights appear to be rectangular, with the taillight function itself seeming to be handled by an LED-illuminated outer rim.

Interestingly, it does not appear that the outer border is entirely illuminated, with the bottom side being dark on both lights, though the passenger side lamp has a small portion illuminated. Is this a design choice, or a malfunction? It’s not clear yet.

The interior of the taillight will likely house the brake lamp and likely the turn indicator, though we can’t yet tell if red or amber indicators will be employed.

The reverse lamp is nowhere to be seen, though, if we look at previous Bronco rear lighting, it could be just below the main taillight.

As far as how this design fits into the Bronco rear lamp heritage, we can see that a simple, slightly curved-on-the-outer-edge rectangular lamp was the original Bronco design. Later, the lamp was changed to one incorporating a reverse lamp, and was the tall, vaguely shoe-bottom-shaped taillight that was also used on Ford trucks and the Econoline.

Later Broncos from the 1980s used a simple, chamfered rectangular wrap-around corner lamp, with an upper stop/tail/turn red section and a smaller inset reverse lamp.

If there’s a small, square reverse lamp below the upper red rectangular area, then I think the new design would feel enough like a distilled-down, modern take on the traditional Bronco taillight design.

I’d like to see more; I hope Ford is preparing a 50-slide Bronco Taillight Heritage PowerPoint deck as we speak.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles