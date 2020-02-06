Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Tag Yourself In This Epic New Star Wars Poster

A close-up of just a sliver of a new Mondo Star Wars poster. (Image: Mondo/Acme Archives)

I’m Han Solo in the trash compactor!

Mondo has just revealed a gorgeous new Star Wars poster by artist Scott C. called “Faraway Galaxy.” It takes all your favourite scenes from the original Star Wars and translates them into Scott C’s unmistakable, heartwarming style. The result is a highly detailed feast for your eyeballs whether you love Star Wars or not.

Here’s the full poster, and we welcome you to tag yourself in in the comments. But, as you can see above, Trash Han (upper left corner in the full poster) is already taken.

Faraway Galaxy by Scott C, via Mondo and Acme Archives (Image: Mondo/Acme Archives)

The poster is a 24" x 36", 11-colour screenprint which Mondo and Acme Archives will release in a timed edition. That means they’ll make as many as they sell starting at 1:00 p.m. EST Thursday, February 6 through 12:59 a.m. EST Monday, February 10 (that’s Sunday night). The cost is $US100 ($148) and it’s expected to ship this summer. The link is mondotees.com.

“Every square inch of [Star Wars] inspired who I am today and the paintings and stories I create,” Scott C wrote on the Mondo website. “Every character in that film meant something to me, even the characters passing by in the background. It is incredible to me that a film would make that much of an impression on people that fans collectively remember that there was a wolfman and a praying mantis in the bar. I have always wanted to create a painting that paid homage to every one of those characters. That is what this painting means to me. I wanted to include every Cantina patron, every X-Wing pilot and Jawa. The ships were all characters to me, so it was important that they were welcomed in the family. It became quite a party, this painting. It is a place I have always wanted to live within. It was a dream realised, my friends, and I invite you to join me in this world.”

Check back in the coming weeks for more Scott C as we approach his new solo show, “Legend of the Great Showdowns,” in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles