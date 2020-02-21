Star Wars Isn't Holding Baby Yodas Back Ahead Of Toy Fair 2020

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda animatronic plush wasn’t the only star of Disney’s Toy Fair event Thursday, especially if Lego or Clone Wars is your jam. Watch our video tour of the event above, and see below for additional details and photos.

First up is Lego’s 1,023-piece Razor Crest set with the Mandalorian and the Child settled in the cockpit. It also comes equipped with a Greef Karga (Carl Weathers’ character) figure. It retails for $US129.99 ($197) and ships Sept. 1. The BrickHeadz, which are really much cuter than they should be, ship Aug. 1 for $US19.99 ($30). Both are available for pre-order right now.

Photo: Gizmodo Baby Yoda is front and centre in Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo: Gizmodo Front view of Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo: Gizmodo Side view of Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo: Gizmodo Hello, Carl! Photo: Gizmodo Why is this actually cute?

The next station celebrates The Clone Wars, which has a new season coming to Disney+ tomorrow. The first is a 5-inch Ahsoka figure from Hasbro, out this spring for $US9.99 ($15). Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper is the same price, also set for spring; it’s armed with a blaster barrage feature. Hasbro’s Mission Fleet vehicle line launched earlier today, but we got a second look at Ahsoka’s aquatic attack vehicle, Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter, Mando’s Battle for the Bounty ride, and Rex’s Clone Combat vehicle below.

Photo: Gizmodo The Clone Wars section at Disney’s Toy Fair event. Image: Gizmodo Hasbro’s 5-inch Ahsoka Tano figure. Image: Gizmodo Ready to fuck up the Battle Droids. Photo: Gizmodo Ahsoka’s ready for anything. Photo: Gizmodo Anakin kickin’ it in his Starfighter. Photo: Gizmodo If only babies could ride around like this in real life.

A variety of Baby Yoda plushies are also coming your way. Mattel, Build-A-Bear, and the Disney store are all getting in on the action. (Side note: We built a Baby Yoda and turns out it’s a terrifying experience.) Hasbro’s also got a talking plush toy and an array of hard figures that’ll melt your heart. It’s dubbed “The Bounty Collection,” and you can just go ahead and clear desk space for Baby Yoda napping, sipping soup, and slurping a frog.

Image: Gizmodo Build-A-Bear’s Baby Yoda plush. Hasbro’s “Bounty Collection” action figures. Image: Gizmodo Mattel’s 11-inch plush toy. Image: Gizmodo Secure a Baby Yoda plush, you must. Image: Gizmodo Clear some desk space ASAP.

Some additional stray toys that caught our eye are Hasbro’s electronic Darksaber, retailing for $US25.99 ($39), set to hit shelves this spring; an array of Funko bobblehead statues, including Mando riding a blurrg; and Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ Mandalorian and IG-11, which look pretty slick all put together, and are available now.

Image: Gizmodo Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ IG-11 figure. Image: Gizmodo Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ Mandalorian figure. Bobble bobble, blurrg. Image: Gizmodo Hey, Cara. Image: Gizmodo The Darksaber can be yours. Image: Gizmodo Hasbro’s vintage collection Imperial Troop Transport vehicle. Never enough Pops. And more Pops.

Shortage of Ahsoka and Baby Yoda gear, there was not. Look out for headbands, socks, t-shirts, backpacks, you name it. We also spotted a Mandalorian-themed game of Trouble hiding in the corner. There will be tons more Star Wars merch coming atcha with Toy Fair this weekend, so stay tuned for more coverage.