Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Stadia Finally On Phones Not Made By Google, But Still No iOS Support

Google Stadia is finally getting an upgrade...sort of. Google’s cloud gaming service is coming to a whole new slew of phones and for once they’re not Google-made ones.

Google Stadia has had some issues. There’s been connectivity problems and communication problems aplenty. Yet when Stadia works it really does feel like a magical future for gaming—provided you’re OK using Google products. Currently one of the more frustrating issues with Stadia is how few devices it works with.

There’s the Windows 10 or macOS Chrome browser—which admittedly very handy, the Chromecast Ultra, and a small assortment of Google Pixel phones. By comparison, Nvidia’s GeForce now works on nearly any Android device, and Microsoft Project xCloud, which is still in beta, works on any Android device with Bluetooth 4.0 and running at least Android 6.0.

Stadia, which is built by the same company that maintains Android, seems kind of terrible in its support by comparison. However, starting this week Stadia will be available on 17 additional phones.

  • Samsung S8

  • Samsung S8+

  • Samsung S8 Active

  • Samsung Note 8

  • Samsung S9

  • Samsung S9+

  • Samsung Note 9

  • Samsung S10

  • Samsung S10+

  • Samsung Note 10

  • Samsung S20

  • Samsung S20+

  • Samsung S20 Ultra

  • Asus ROG Phone

  • Asus ROG Phone II

  • Razer Phone

  • Razer Phone II

That’s a lot of new devices to play on.

Notably absent are devices maintained by Huawei and Apple. Huawei’s exclusion makes sense given the U.S.’s ban on tech companies working with Huawei. Apple makes a little less sense. Andrey Doronichev, Stadia’s director of product management, assured me that iOS support is definitely part of the plan. “We are excited about it. Just not yet ready to talk about it,” he told me over video chat.

iOS support is pointedly absent from nearly all cloud streaming services. When I asked Nvidia its rep demured and suggested I ask Apple, while Google has repeatedly told me it’s happening but refused to discuss timelines. Microsoft, meanwhile, quietly started an iOS beta for Project xCloud last week.

Editor's Note: Google Stadia is not currently available in Australia

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles