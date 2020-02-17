Sonic The Hedgehog Had The Best U.S. Opening Of Any Video Game Movie Ever

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. (Image: Paramount)

It used to be conventional wisdom that video game movies were not a way to walk the path to success. Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, and a whole pile of bizarre failed ‘90s game adaptations tell the tale of a film niche that was better left alone. But that may be changing, and Sonic the Hedgehog might be the harbinger.

As reported by Deadline, Sonic the Hedgehog opened this week at approximately $US68 ($101) million dollars in the United States, making it the highest-grossing video game movie ever released, edging out Detective Pikachu, which opened at $US54.3 ($81) million. Internationally, Detective Pikachu and, surprisingly, Warcraft did a little better, but it’s still coming in at around $US100 ($149) million. Which, for a movie that reportedly cost about $US95 ($142) million to make, is a great start.

What this means, undoubtedly, is more movies like Sonic and Detective Pikachu, that adapt video game characters in ways that are legitimately faithful to their source material while also being broadly crowd-pleasing popcorn flicks. It’s a formula that seems to work. And that, folks, might be the secret to a successful video game adaptation: making a movie that doesn’t absolutely suck.

Well, that and working your digital effects artists into the ground. Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now.

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

