Something Is Out There In The First Trailer For The Vast Of Night

Sierra McCormick stars in the period sci-fi film The Vast of Night. (Photo: Amazon)

When a mysterious noise begins alarming the residents of a small town, two friends work together to uncover its secrets. That’s The Vast of Night, a period sci-fi film that feels like a mash-up of Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds and The Twilight Zone.

Set in 1950s New Mexico, and directed by newcomer Andrew Patterson, the film follows a local radio DJ named Everett (Jake Horowitz) and a switchboard operator named Faye (Sierra McCormick). They’re both stuck working while most of the town is at a high school basketball game, Then, the phone calls start to pour into Faye’s switchboard. Something is out there.

The Vast of Night premiered last year at Slamdance and has since enjoyed a successful run on the festival circuit. Along the way, Amazon bought the rights and now it has released the film’s first official trailer.

As you can see, Patterson has made a very convincing period piece dripping with mystery and intrigue. What you may not get from the trailer though is just how stunning the filmmaking is. See those shots that look like the camera is moving on the ground? Well, that’s all one shot in this movie, cut up here for purposes of the trailer. It has to be seen to be believed.

You can read our full, spoiler-light review of The Vast of Night at this link but certainly be on the lookout for its release on March 13.

