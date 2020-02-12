How The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Compares With Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max

We're living in an era where phones are starting to sound eerily similar to Transformers and with specs sheets growing in new features, it's only fair we compare who wows the most. With Samsung's launch of a new beast, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we compared the specs against its peer — Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Specs

First up, let's look at the main reason why people buy high-end phones: the specs. Samsung's S20 Ultra comes with 5G connection, something that was left off of the iPhone 11 range, and mega three-lens rear camera with a 108-megapixel lens. The Pro Max was seen as winning the camera wars last year after it was released but on paper, the Galaxy S20 Ultra might give it a run for its money.

Where they don't differ much is in their water resistance ratings — both are IP68 — and storage capacities. Check out the full comparison below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date The first Samsung Unpacked for 2020 is now in the bag. With it comes the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range which has three phones (and a lot of variants) - the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Thanks to yet another leaky boat, we weren't surprised by the specs, but now they're all shiny and official. We have all the details right here for you, including when you can get them in Australia and how much they cost. Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Operating System iOS 13 OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display (2688 x 1242 pixel resolution at 458 ppi) 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200 x 1440), HDR10+, 120Hz Body 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm, 226 grams 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm, 222 grams Camera Rear: 12MP ultra wide (ƒ/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (ƒ/2.0). Front: 12MP (ƒ/2.2 aperture) Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 108MP F1.8, Telephoto: 48MP, DepthVision sensor. Front: 40MP F2.2 SIM nano‑SIM and eSIM SIM and eSIM Processor A13 Bionic chip Exynos 990 Memory/Storage 64/256/512 GB storage (RAM not disclosed) 12GB RAM/128GB storage or 16GB/512GB storage (5G) Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Battery Apple doesn't disclose battery size but GSMarena has said it's around 3,969 mAh 5,000 mAH with 45W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 Connectivity 4G 5G Colours Midnight green, space grey, gold and silver Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Price $1,899 for 64GB, $2,149 for 256GB, $2,499 for 512GB $1,999 for 12GB/128GB + 5G, $2,249 for 16GB/512GB + 5G

Design

In terms of size, the S20 Ultra is nearly 10 millimetres longer in height but the Pro Max still beats it in weight coming in at 226 grams. This might not be a big issue for many but with phones getting increasingly bigger, it's getting harder to use devices in a single hand.

Additionally, finishes for the S20 Ultra are a bit limited with and no pink option for the more expensive model. Apple's Pro Max on the other hand lets you choose between its midnight green and space grey offering as well as gold and silver. The colour options are probably not going to mean much for most of us but if you're spending upwards of a two grand on a phone, you'll probably want it to look nice too.

On the rear, Samsung has opted for a domino-looking camera array compared to the Pro Max's stove top. Stylistically, both look a little strange but as the race to jam as many high-functioning cameras as you can on a slim, portable device continues, expect this to only get weirder.

Price

As highlighted in the specs table above, the price definitely varies a bit between the two models. Apple shocked everyone by announcing its new top tier device would set you back a minimum of $1,899 but now that the bar has been set, Samsung is following. To get your hands on the cheapest S20 Ultra, with 12GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G, you're looking at $1,999. That's an extra $100 over the Pro Max but you're getting more storage, 5G capability and, arguably, a better camera.

For its most expensive phone on offer, Samsung's setting you back $2,249 for the Ultra with 16GB RAM, 512GB and 5G. Compared with the Pro Max's 512GB storage equivalent, you're saving yourself $250.

Of course, it all comes down to preference and if you're embedded in Apple's ecosystem, the hassle of learning a new OS for potentially better specs and a price cut might not be enough for die-hards but at least you'll know what the other side is getting. For Android users, it seems worth the upgrade if the Note 10 and Pixel 4 didn't wow you.