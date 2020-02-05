Daddy Telstra Is Knocking $288 Off Samsung's 5G Note 10+ Plans

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

samsung galaxy note 10+ 5G telstra plan deal

Next week Samsung's brand new Galaxy S20 will be unleashed on the world. This means its a good time to pick up one of its slightly-older devices for less. Telstra certainly thinks so, shaving $288 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model.

This works out to be $12 off a month over a 24-month period. Or if you'd prefer a 36-month plan, it's $8 off a month.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Is A Sexy Binch Who Likes To Get Dirty

Earlier this month Samsung finally unveiled its much-leaked Note 10 range. For the first time ever we have three versions of the Note - the 10, 10+ and 10+ 5G. We have gotten the chance to play with the non-5G 10+ over the past few days and these are our first impressions.

Read more

The Note 10 was possibly even more exciting than the S10 last year.

It's camera setup was certainly superior, with a 12MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens and VGA 3D Depth Vision Camera. At the front it has a single 10MP selfie cam built into the Infinity-0 display.Under the hood it also packs an Exynos 9825 Octa-core processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It's also just a real pretty phone, made even better if you like living that stylus life.

Here's your options when it comes to the plan deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 24-month plan deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 36-month plan deal

Telstra is running this deal until Feb 11

